In an official ceremony held last weekend, the State of Israel, together with The Jewish Agency and the World Zionist Organization, conferred formal recognition of those killed in the attacks on the Israeli Embassy and the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA) Jewish community center in Buenos Aires as victims of antisemitic acts of terror.

This recognition reflects Israel’s moral and national commitment to standing with world Jewry and all those affected by antisemitic terrorism. Attendees at the ceremony-held at the AMIA building-included President of Argentina Javier Milei; World Zionist Organization Chairman Yaakov Hagoel; Secretary-General of The Jewish Agency for Israel Josh Schwarcz; Eli Cohen, who represents the leadership of the World Zionist Organization and The Jewish Agency in Argentina; Ambassador of Israel to Argentina Ahuva Spieler Reshef; Jewish community leaders; and families of the victims of the antisemitic terror attacks in Argentina.

The families received certificates of official recognition on behalf of the State of Israel under a landmark May 2024 government decision initiated and championed by Hagoel. The decision extends official Israeli recognition to Jews murdered outside Israel in antisemitic attacks. It aims to honor the victims’ memory, affirm Israel’s shared destiny with Jewish communities worldwide, and express solidarity with the bereaved families.

Hagoel and Avi Cohen Scali, Director General of Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, chair the state recognition committee, which is directed by The Jewish Agency’s Schwarcz. The committee’s members include representatives of the World Zionist Organization, the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the National Security Council.

The ceremony honored the memory of the 29 people killed in the March 17, 1992, bombing of the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires and the 85 people killed in the July 18, 1994, bombing of the AMIA building. Hagoel delivered remarks and joined Schwarcz, Ambassador Spieler Reshef, and the president of AMIA in presenting the certificates to the families.

Hagoel said, "Grief has no passport, and our memory knows no borders. The State of Israel is the national home of the entire Jewish people. In the face of rising antisemitism, now is the time to strengthen Jewish identity, our responsibility for one another, and the unity of the Jewish people. We must never allow our enemies to break our spirit. We will hold our heads high with Jewish pride, strengthen the bonds among all parts of our people, and together ensure the continuity and endurance of the Jewish people."

Maj. Gen. (Res.) Doron Almog, Chairman of the Executive of The Jewish Agency for Israel, stated, "The pain of losing loved ones to terrorism does not fade with time. Even decades later, the wound remains open in all our hearts. Israel’s official recognition of the victims of the attacks in Argentina affirms the shared destiny of the State of Israel and world Jewry, and extends an embrace to the bereaved families."

"It sends a clear message to every Jew in the world: You are not alone. It is our responsibility to remember those who were murdered, stand with their families, and strengthen the security and resilience of Jewish communities. That is the power of our responsibility for one another, and it is the source of the Jewish people’s resilience."