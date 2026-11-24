The Hidden Danger

As we have seen, the Rambam pairs anger and pride: For most traits, we seek the middle path, but with these two, moderation is not enough. We must uproot anger completely and become exceedingly humble.

The two are closely related. Anger often arises when reality fails to meet our expectations; arrogance is the belief that our expectations deserve priority. It is not merely that I want things to go a certain way, but that I believe they should go that way because I deserve it.

Yet the two differ in one crucial respect. Anger often feels like a loss of control, while arrogance can feel like control. That is precisely what makes arrogance so dangerous. Few people are proud of losing their temper, but many are quietly proud of the very traits that make them arrogant.

The Core Mistake

The Torah identifies the core mistake of arrogance: mistaking what we achieved for what we are the source of. Before Bnei Yisrael entered Eretz Yisrael, Moshe warned them that prosperity would bring a particular temptation: “You will say in your heart, ‘My strength and the might of my hand made me this wealth.’ But you shall remember Hashem, your G-d, for it is He who gives you the strength to make wealth."

This is, in fact, Moshe’s second warning. Two chapters earlier, he cautioned Bnei Yisrael about the danger that inheriting “cities they did not build, houses they did not fill, and vineyards they did not plant" might cause them to forget Hashem. While this danger is genuine, it is comparatively easier to resist. The concern is that the people will forget Hashem simply because their needs are met. The second warning, however, addresses the scenario in which we build houses and cities ourselves. In such cases, we may attribute our success solely to our own efforts.

Of course, we should not deny our accomplishments. Our wealth is genuine, as are the skill and effort that contributed to its attainment. The Torah does not ask us to pretend that we did not work hard or accomplish anything. It asks us to recognize the difference between using our abilities and being their source. We may have earned our achievements, but we did not create the talents, opportunities, or circumstances that made them possible.

Mariano Rivera, widely regarded as the greatest closer in baseball history, expressed this recognition in an interview: “Everything I have and everything I became is because of the strength of the Lord… Not because of my strength."

Arrogance is the belief that we are the source of our own greatness, whereas humility is the recognition that all we possess and have accomplished is ultimately a gift from Hashem. The opposite of arrogance is not self-deprecation, but an accurate understanding of ourselves and our place in the world. As Rav Zev Leff explains, arrogance says, “I am great." Humility says, “I am great, because Hashem made me great."

Arrogance distorts two relationships: with Hashem, and with other people. With Hashem, we think too highly of ourselves, believing our accomplishments are solely our own. With other people, we think too little of them, believing our achievements make us superior. The first makes us forget our dependence on Hashem. The second makes us forget that others stand before Hashem just as we do.

Kings and Commoners

Kings and leaders have historically been particularly susceptible to arrogance. In the words of Rabbi Jonathan Sacks: “Great leaders have many qualities, but humility is usually not one of them. With rare exceptions, they tend to be ambitious, with a high measure of self-regard. They expect to be obeyed, honored, respected, even feared."

In ancient times, many kings saw themselves as deities, often excluding the true One. Pharaoh asked: “Who is Hashem that I should listen to His voice?" The arrogant person answers to no one. Pharaoh carried the illusion even further: He went out to the Nile early each morning so that no one would see him relieve himself, so he could preserve his image as a god who had no such needs.

The story of Uziyahu, king of Yehudah, is more unsettling, because he began as a righteous man. As long as he sought Hashem, Hashem made him prosper. He won wars and built fortifications, and his fame spread far. Then he changed: “When he became strong, his heart grew haughty, to his destruction." He entered the Beit Hamikdash to offer incense, a service reserved for the Kohanim. When the Kohanim tried to stop him, he raged at them, and tzara’at broke out on his forehead. He remained a metzora until the day he died.

Uziyahu’s downfall came after his success, not his failure. During periods of adversity, we are more likely to recognize our dependence on Hashem. Conversely, during times of prosperity, there is a tendency to feel self-sufficient. Success does not inevitably produce arrogance, but it creates the conditions for it to grow.

For this reason, the Torah mandates a special mitzvah with a special warning to the person most likely to feel superior. The king must keep a Sefer Torah with him and read from it all his days, “so that his heart not be lifted above his brothers." The Torah does not tell the king to forget that he is king. It tells him that his kingship must not lift his heart above his brothers. He remains one of his brothers, subject to the same Torah and accountable to the same G-d.

The Torah's warning against arrogance is not limited to kings. Although most of us will never hold such positions of authority, we can fall into the same trap when we begin to see our success as proof of our superiority. For instance, a successful professional may privately believe that his achievements are solely his own, omitting from his narrative the parents who raised him, the teachers who educated him, the spouse who supported him, and the colleagues who assisted him. Similarly, a parent whose children are thriving may, perhaps unconsciously, look down on families whose children face challenges. Neither individual would likely describe himself as arrogant, yet both have mistaken a gift for an achievement.

The Torah provides a metaphor for this concept. Purifying the metzora requires both a piece of cedar wood and a sprig of hyssop. Rashi explains that tzara’at results from haughtiness; therefore, the metzora, who elevated himself like the tall cedar, must humble himself like the hyssop, the lowliest of plants. No one criticizes a cedar for being tall. The problem is not height, but forgetting who made it grow. Our goal is not to become smaller than Hashem made us, but to recognize that whatever height we have attained is itself a gift.

How Arrogance Destroys

Chazal speak about arrogance in very strong language. Rebbe Yochanan quotes Rebbe Shimon bar Yochai’s teaching that arrogance is comparable to idol worship. Rebbe Yochanan adds that the arrogant person is considered as if he denied the fundamentals of faith, and Rebbe Chama bar Chanina equates him to one who violated all the forbidden relations.

Why such extreme comparisons?

The Gemara explains. Rav Chisda teaches that Hashem says of the arrogant person, “He and I cannot dwell together in the world." Hashem cannot share the world with the arrogant; He makes His home only with the humble.

This is not merely a punishment; it is a natural consequence. When our sense of self fills the entire space, there is no room left for Hashem. The arrogant person effectively makes himself the center of his world, displacing the One who enabled his existence and accomplishments.

This explains the Gemara's comparisons. Idolatry replaces Hashem with something else; denying the fundamentals of faith rejects His authority; and forbidden relationships reject the boundaries Hashem established. Arrogance, in its own way, does something similar: It places us where Hashem belongs.

Beyond pushing Hashem out, arrogance harms us in several ways.

It inhibits growth. Growth begins with recognizing that we are incomplete, which arrogance cannot admit. Rav Yehuda teaches in the name of Rav that whoever behaves with haughtiness, even if he is a sage, his wisdom departs from him. Arrogance impedes learning, as learning necessitates acknowledging our own limitations.

Arrogance also makes criticism difficult to hear because it threatens the arrogant person's self-image. It can even block teshuvah, which requires doing precisely what the arrogant person finds hardest: acknowledging that he was wrong. Growth and repentance both begin with the willingness to recognize our shortcomings.

It makes us fragile. Rebbe Alexandri teaches that even a slight wind unsettles the arrogant person. Although arrogance may appear as strength, it frequently conceals insecurity. A genuinely secure person is less dependent on external recognition and can therefore tolerate being overlooked without feeling threatened. In contrast, a person who insists on always being right and recognized relies on external validation, and is therefore easily wounded. Minor slights, brief moments of being overlooked, or mild criticism can unsettle such a person.

It damages relationships. Rav Mari teaches that an arrogant person is not accepted even by the members of his own household. Those closest to us are often the first to see the gap between our self-image and our behavior.

Relationships require making room for another person: listening, conceding, apologizing, and rejoicing in someone else’s success. In healthy relationships, we do not need to win every disagreement, get credit for every accomplishment, or have the last word. We can let someone else shine without feeling diminished. That ability is one of the clearest expressions of genuine humility.

The arrogant person struggles with all of these. He measures others against himself, sees their success as a threat, and expects to be served rather than to serve. Consequently, those who live with him come to feel like his audience rather than his partners.

It fosters more negative traits. The Orchot Tzaddikim describes how pride leads to the pursuit of honor, jealousy, and impatience with others. In this respect, arrogance lies behind the traits we have already discussed: kavod (the pursuit of honor), kin’ah (jealousy), and ka’as (anger).

Arrogance in Disguise

Arrogance does not always look like arrogance.

Sometimes arrogance hides behind anger. At times, what we experience as anger is really wounded pride. We are upset not simply because something went wrong but because we believe someone has failed to give us the consideration or respect we deserve. Recognizing this connection can help us address not only our anger but the underlying arrogance that fuels it.

Even more dangerous is arrogance that masquerades as virtue. Humility itself can serve as one of its disguises. The Mesilat Yesharim describes the person who imitates humility while his heart swells with pride, and another who refuses honor so that others will perceive him as humble. Even efforts to demonstrate a lack of arrogance can, paradoxically, reflect or become arrogance. A cedar pretending to be a hyssop remains a cedar.

Arrogance can also hide behind religious devotion. We can become proud of the very things that should humble us: "I daven better; I learn more; I am more machmir." We may even begin to judge others whose religious standards or practices differ from ours. Instead of seeing our religious accomplishments as opportunities to serve Hashem, we use them to measure ourselves against others. Our avodat Hashem becomes a measure of superiority rather than a source of gratitude. This pride is especially dangerous because it can feel like yirat Shamayim.

The Torah anticipates this kind of pride. Right after warning against “my strength and the might of my hand," Moshe warns against a second claim: “Do not say in your heart, ‘Because of my righteousness Hashem brought me to possess this land.’"

We should recognize Hashem as the ultimate source of our abilities and accomplishments rather than attribute them exclusively to our own efforts or righteousness. Our achievements are real, but they should lead us to gratitude, not superiority.

Uprooting Arrogance

Uprooting arrogance requires changing both how we see ourselves and how we act. Several habits help.

Perspective. Akavya ben Mahalalel teaches: “Know from where you came and to where you are going." Recognizing that we originate from a “putrid drop" and ultimately “return to dust and decay" makes it hard to feel superior. The Rambam further explains that contemplating the vastness of creation and the incomprehensibility of Hashem’s greatness helps a person recognize their true stature.

This perspective should not lead us to feel insignificant or worthless. Rather, it reminds us that our significance comes from our relationship with Hashem, not from our position relative to other people. We can recognize our abilities and accomplishments while remaining conscious of our dependence on Him.

Gratitude. “It is He who gives you the strength to make wealth." Gratitude serves as a natural antidote to arrogance. While the arrogant person believes he deserves his achievements, the grateful one recognizes them as gifts. If arrogance is forgetting, gratitude is remembering.

Fittingly, the mitzvah of Birkat Hamazon appears just before this warning. The Torah says, "You will eat and be satisfied and bless," and only then warns, "and you will say in your heart, my strength and the might of my hand made me this wealth." Birkat Hamazon trains us to thank Hashem at the precise moment we are most tempted to forget Him: when we feel full, successful, and self-sufficient.

The Gemara teaches that from the creation of the world, no one thanked Hashem until Leah, who named her son Yehudah, stating, "This time I will thank Hashem." Rashi explains that Leah knew Yaakov was destined to father twelve tribes through four wives. When she bore her fourth son, she realized she had received more than her share. Gratitude begins with recognizing that what we have is more than we were owed. That is the very opposite of the arrogant person's sense that he deserves it all.

Our identity as Yehudim derives from Leah’s act of gratitude. Every berachah we recite reinforces the same message: What we possess is not something to take for granted but something to thank Hashem for. Gratitude shifts our focus from what we believe we deserve to what we have been privileged to receive.

Responsibility. Recognizing our abilities as gifts also reminds us that they come with responsibility. Our talents are not merely privileges to enjoy; they are resources to use for a purpose. The more we have been given, the more we should ask how we can use those gifts to benefit others and serve Hashem. True humility does not diminish our ambitions; it redirects them toward something greater than ourselves.

Exercises for this week. Try four specific actions, each targeting a different expression of ga'avah.

First, when receiving criticism, avoid responding defensively. Reflect honestly on whether there is an opportunity for growth, and refrain from correcting others solely to preserve your image.

Second, when someone else succeeds, especially in an area you take pride in, make a conscious effort to celebrate their accomplishment. Rather than comparing yourself or feeling diminished, recognize and appreciate what the other person has achieved. Genuine humility lets us rejoice in another person's greatness without feeling it diminishes our own.

Third, when recounting a positive experience, acknowledge those who contributed and give credit where it's due. This practice challenges the misconception that success is achieved independently.

Fourth, before you go to sleep, identify three things you accomplished today and thank Hashem for them. This trains us to see our achievements not as entitlements but as gifts.

The cedar need not deny its height; rather, it must remember that it did not cause itself to grow. Similarly, we need not deny our talents, accomplishments, or strengths. We must recognize them as gifts from Hashem, entrusted to us for a purpose. Recognizing this should leave us both profoundly grateful and genuinely humble.

However, eliminating arrogance is only part of the process. The Rambam instructs us not merely to avoid pride but to cultivate exceptional humility. Uprooting arrogance removes a distortion; humility is a positive trait we must actively build, in how we speak, how we carry ourselves, and how we treat others. What does such humility look like? How can we remain genuinely humble while recognizing our greatness, maintaining confidence, and pursuing ambitious goals? We will iy"H explore these questions in next week's article.

May we merit to stand tall before Hashem, not because we think we are tall, but because we know before Whom we stand.

In memory of my mother, Mrs. Susan Taragin (Shulamit Bat HaRav Shmuel Zvi a"h).

Rav Reuven Taragin is the Dean of Overseas Students at Yeshivat Hakotel and the Educational Director of World Mizrachi. His new book, Essentials of Judaism, is available at rabbireuventaragin.com.