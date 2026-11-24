עמית סגל הפתיע את מגיד השיעור בדף היומי

R' Eli Stefansky received an unexpected birthday surprise during his Daf Yomi class on Tuesday evening when the popular Talmud teacher spotted political commentator Amit Segal among the participants.

"It is a great privilege for me. I see that Amit Segal is here. Thank you very much; this is a really lovely birthday surprise," Rabbi Stefansky said excitedly.

The rabbi jokingly offered Segal the opportunity to teach the class in his place, but the commentator replied with a smile, "I suffer from stage fright."

Rabbi Stefansky then asked Segal whether he studies Daf Yomi, the daily Talmud study program. Segal replied that he had been studying since the beginning of the current cycle, starting with Tractate Berakhot, and had begun following the rabbi's online classes about six months earlier, when the study of Tractate Chullin began.

Segal took the opportunity to gently tease the rabbi, saying, "Something feels strange to me, because, first of all, I am used to listening to you at double speed. Suddenly, this seems slow to me."

Rabbi Stefansky responded in kind, "I can speak quickly."

The rabbi then outlined the Talmudic discussion planned for the evening's class, saying, "Today we will have a topic that has 20 illustrations in the Schottenstein edition. It is easy; we will make it really easy."

"I use Steinsaltz," Segal quipped.

Toward the end of their conversation, Rabbi Stefansky made an unexpected request of the political commentator: "How do we bring more religious Zionists to the class? Can you help us?"

Segal pledged to publicize the class, prompting the rabbi to add with a smile, "Do not be afraid of this Lithuanian accent."

Rabbi Stefansky was particularly touched to learn that Segal had decided to attend the class without knowing it was the rabbi's birthday.