Yaffa Lari had already weathered many crises in her life, but nothing prepared her for the morning she discovered that her husband, Moti, had died in his sleep after just ten and a half months of marriage. It was the second time she had been widowed, after once again daring to open her heart to love and companionship.

She recalls crying out that morning, "How could you leave me alone? Am I going to be alone again?" She added, "Just explain to me how I can tell people to keep loving, believing and getting married".

In an interview with Dr. Chana Katan on the Arutz Sheva podcast, Lari discusses her life, loss and coping, her choice to continue finding joy, and the special connection she has forged between her work in beauty and cosmetics and her spiritual life.

Lari has worked in beauty and cosmetics for 40 years, having left banking following the stock market crash. What began as a hobby became a profession she regards as a calling.

She says, "With each passing year, I discover my true calling, which also connects with my personal life". For her, caring for a woman's appearance is also an opportunity to strengthen her inner world.

After two marriages ended in divorce, Lari did not give up on her dream of building a new relationship. She met Rabbi Amram Susana, a singer and spiritual figure who brought great joy into her life.

She says, "He was someone who was willing to make a fool of himself to bring a smile to a fellow Jew's face". Her children and grandchildren, she says, also came to know his distinctive personality and his love for others.

But after eleven and a half months of marriage, her husband fell ill, his lungs failed and he died.

Lari recalls a moment etched in her memory, when she sat beside him in the intensive care unit and hummed a song to try to comfort him. He asked her to stop because he needed to concentrate on breathing.

She recalls thinking, "Hashem, I can breathe freely. Here is someone who has to concentrate just to breathe". Since then, she says, she has given thanks every morning for the very ability to breathe.

Some time later, she met Moti, a man from Yeruham who devoted his energy to helping Torah institutions and people in need. Despite her fears and the lingering pain of her previous loss, she found the courage to marry again.

She describes their life together as a time of love, joy, long conversations and giving. But that happiness, too, was abruptly cut short when Moti died in his sleep on the morning of the anniversary of the Baba Sali's passing.

At his funeral, one of her close friends approached her and said, "Yaffa, you are allowed to fall apart". Lari says that in those moments she thought of her children, her grandchildren and the many women who draw strength from her.

She found comfort in Torah study and prayer, and sought to continue giving to others through her life experience without denying the pain she had endured.

The family faced another crisis when her grandson, Adiel, suffered facial injuries during the fighting in Lebanon. As someone who had spent years providing facial treatments, she was particularly deeply affected by his injuries.

Alongside her concern for her grandson, she continues to hold fast to gratitude. For a year after Moti's death, she posted words of thanks every day, a practice that became a meaningful part of her life.

She says, "This gratitude is not for Hashem; Hashem does not need it. It is for me, so that I can be grateful, so that I can see the glass as half full".

Today, Lari seeks to offer the women who come to her much more than cosmetic treatment. She wants to strengthen those facing divorce, widowhood, relationship difficulties or other crises, and remind them that even after difficult times, it is possible to find love and joy again.

She says, "Every day, we fall and get back up". She adds, "But every time I get back up, I rise another level".