World WIZO President Anat Vidor and Innovation, Science, and Technology Minister Gila Gamliel announced Tuesday an international initiative to nominate former Hamas hostage Amit Soussana for the 2027 Nobel Peace Prize, Maariv reported.

The initiative seeks to recognize Soussana's courage in exposing sexual violence in Hamas captivity and her international advocacy on behalf of survivors of sexual violence.

Soussana was kidnapped from her home in Kfar Aza on October 7, 2023, and held captive for 55 days. Footage of her fiercely resisting her abductors circulated worldwide. During captivity, she endured physical, psychological, and sexual abuse.

In March 2024, Soussana became the first released female hostage to publicly disclose the sexual violence she suffered in captivity while revealing her identity.

Gamliel, a member of the diplomatic-security cabinet, is eligible to nominate candidates under Nobel Prize regulations and will submit the nomination to the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo by January 31, 2027.

Since her release, Soussana has shared her testimony at the United Nations, the White House, and numerous international forums. Her testimony was featured in the documentary "Screams Before Silence," and she serves on the advisory council of the Dinah Project.

In April 2025, the US State Department presented her with the International Women of Courage Award.

The initiative draws on the precedent established in 2018, when Nadia Murad and Denis Mukwege received the Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war.

"Amit did what most of the world remained silent instead of doing: She spoke," Vidor said. "Her courage carries a message to every woman who has experienced sexual violence in war, anywhere in the world: Your voice deserves to be heard."

Gamliel praised Soussana's extraordinary courage, emphasizing that her testimony challenged attempts to deny Hamas's atrocities and empowered other survivors.

"Amit gave many people the strength to cope. Her voice echoed throughout Israel and the world," Gamliel said.