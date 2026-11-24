רס״ן במיל׳ עו״ד יצחקי גליק תנועת ״אל הדגל״

Reserve Maj. Yitzhaki Glick, an attorney and co-founder of the "El Hadegel" movement representing those who serve, criticized the coalition and opposition's handling of haredi conscription in an interview at the Arutz Sheva studio. He called for a broad Zionist government to advance a new service law.

At the start of the interview, Glick was asked about reports that Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Avigdor Liberman might advance a more lenient conscription framework. Glick clarified that he did not know exactly what Liberman would propose, but voiced opposition, as he had to the framework promoted by Boaz Bismuth.

"Both frameworks are bad", he said, adding that he did not believe a law approved by Lithuanian haredi leader Rabbi Dov Landau would bring about the necessary change in haredi enlistment.

Asked whether the opposition had exploited the protests by those who serve, he replied that the movement was not surprised, as it had warned opposition representatives in advance that it would not support just any law they proposed. However, he argued, "I think the public was deceived, though. The public was definitely lied to".

He went on to detail his objections to the Bismuth framework. He said its enlistment targets were too low, its definition of who is haredi allowed people who had already left haredi society to be counted, and it did not establish effective oversight of yeshiva students receiving service deferments.

Glick presented his movement's proposed Basic Law on Service, under which every citizen would be required to serve the state. The IDF would have recruitment priority according to its needs, with everyone else directed to national service. There would also be tracks for outstanding individuals in various fields, including a quota of approximately three to four percent for Torah scholars.

He said recognition of Torah scholars would be based on standardized state examinations rather than decisions by political parties or rabbis. Enforcement would rely primarily on financial incentives rather than arrests.

He then called for a government based on a majority of Zionist parties, without dependence on the haredi parties. He criticized the personal rivalries among Netanyahu, Bennett and Eisenkot, arguing that their ideological differences did not justify the continued divisions.

Glick also opposed advancing a conscription law through a narrow government reliant on outside support, expressing concern that a future government would reverse the changes.

Asked whether it would be better to shift the campaign to the civic sphere, he replied that initiatives such as haredi hesder yeshivas, which combine Torah study with military service, need government backing and funding to expand.

Finally, he was asked about his political future. Glick said he and his partners had previously received offers of electable slots on party lists but had declined over differences in values. He concluded, "We will only join a party that allows us to genuinely advance our values, rather than be soldiers for an old political force".