A 38-year-old man was seriously injured and left in unstable condition on Tuesday evening after being attacked by a wild boar in Haifa.

Emergency medical technicians and paramedics called to the scene provided lifesaving treatment and evacuated him in a mobile intensive care unit to Bnai Zion Medical Center in the city.

Hanan Zohar, a paramedic and director of Magen David Adom's Haifa station, said, "When we arrived at the scene, we found a fully conscious man suffering from severe injuries to his limbs after he said he had been attacked by a wild boar".

He added, "We provided lifesaving medical treatment, which included stopping bleeding and administering medication, and evacuated him in an MDA mobile intensive care unit to the hospital in serious and unstable condition".