Dror Globerman on Nvidea None

Israeli technology journalist, broadcaster, and artificial intelligence expert Dror Globerman highlighted the critical role Israeli innovation has played in NVIDIA's global success, emphasizing the technology giant's growing importance to Israel's economy.

Globerman pointed to NVIDIA's acquisition of Israeli chipmaker Mellanox as a pivotal moment, arguing that technology developed in Israel has become instrumental in the company's dominance of the artificial intelligence industry.

“Israel has a disproportionate influence on NVIDIA, and NVIDIA has a disproportionate influence on Israel," Globerman said.

He stressed that Israel's contribution extends far beyond the size of its workforce or the Israeli market.

“Without Mellanox, without Israeli technology, NVIDIA wouldn't be what it is today. AI wouldn't be what it is today," he said.

Globerman estimated that NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2% of Israel's economy, describing the economic significance of a single company as extraordinary.

He also highlighted NVIDIA's rapidly expanding presence in Israel, noting that the company now employs more than 6,000 people in the country, double the number it employed three years ago. Its planned new campus is expected to accommodate approximately 10,000 employees.

Beyond its economic and technological contributions, Globerman emphasized the importance of NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's outspoken support for Israel and its impact on the country's international image.

“There is no technology leader in the world with so much power who loves Israel like Jensen Huang," Globerman said. “He talks about it so beautifully."