הלווית הרב יצחק לוי זצ''ל, בשידור חי מתושיה כפר מימון, יד כסלו התשפז

The funeral of former minister and National Religious Party chairman Rabbi Yitzhak Levy, who died suddenly at the age of 79, was held Tuesday evening in Kfar Maimon.

Among those in attendance were former minister Ayelet Shaked and Finance Minister and Religious Zionist Party chairman Bezalel Smotrich, who delivered a eulogy describing Rabbi Levy as a leader who combined an uncompromising commitment to his values with humility and graciousness.

"Rabbi Yitzhak Levy was a public figure whose personality and way of life combined a range of qualities rarely found in one person," Smotrich began.

He went on to address internal disagreements within religious Zionism and the question of its leadership's priorities: "We often clash over which banner to raise first. Rabbi Yitzhak proved throughout the years that there is no contradiction between these banners. One can be filled with love for the Torah while also holding an immense love for the Land of Israel and the people of Israel, with dignity, simplicity, and humility."

Smotrich recalled an incident during the period of the disengagement, when Rabbi Levy was among the leading opponents of the plan.

"I remember one occasion when Rabbi Yitzhak raised his voice very loudly. During one of the discussions, over the question, 'How can there be an expulsion?' he raised his voice, but it came from the heart, out of genuine conviction."

The finance minister emphasized that even when Rabbi Levy fought for his principles, he continued to treat those around him with respect. He also spoke of Rabbi Levy's modesty and his decision to return to a simple life after leaving public office.

"Rabbi Yitzhak's later years bore witness to where he started in life. When he left public life, he returned to simplicity, to his home, to his family, to teaching, and to Torah."

Smotrich recalled visiting Rabbi Levy's home some four or five years earlier to seek his advice and being particularly struck by the simplicity of his surroundings.

"We sat there in an old-fashioned room. Someone who lives his private life this way also lives his public life this way, and so his words carry weight because they are entirely free of self-interest."

He concluded with a prayer that Rabbi Levy's legacy would continue to guide Israel's public leaders.

"We pray in these days that his example will remain before our eyes as we navigate the complex challenges we face, with profound truth, determination, and graciousness."

Ayelet Shaked also paid tribute to Rabbi Levy in a written statement, describing him as "a man of action, a man of vision, a man of settlement and education, warm and welcoming, with a clear ideology and an ability to connect with broad sections of the public."

Shaked said she had met Rabbi Levy on numerous occasions and often sought his guidance, adding, "I loved hearing his views and receiving his advice."

She praised Rabbi Levy's ability to maintain unity among the various factions within religious Zionism.

"Rabbi Levy led the National Religious Party and the religious Zionist public, and knew how to bring together the different streams and represent them all. A man devoted to the Land of Israel, a man of Torah who loved every person."

Political leaders and public figures issued statements of mourning following his death. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in whose first government Rabbi Levy served as a minister, said he had witnessed firsthand Rabbi Levy's integrity, modesty, and love for the State of Israel.

"Rabbi Levy combined an uncompromising commitment to his values with warmth and respect for every person," Netanyahu wrote.

Knesset Speaker Matan Kahana highlighted Rabbi Levy's ability to remain steadfast in his principles while respecting his political opponents, saying that he embodied the connection between Torah and proper conduct.

Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu recalled Rabbi Levy's close relationship with his grandfather, the late Rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu, as well as Rabbi Levy's resignation from the government in protest against the disengagement plan.

"The late Rabbi Levy was a man of truth who stood his ground and was prepared to pay a heavy personal price to defend his beliefs and values," Eliyahu wrote.