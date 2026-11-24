Two British synagogues have canceled scheduled appearances by Rabbi Leo Dee, whose wife and two daughters were murdered by Hamas terrorists in April 2023, citing concerns over his political rhetoric, Jewish News reported Tuesday.

Rabbi Dee arrived in Britain last Thursday for a visit comprising approximately 10 speaking engagements and media interviews.

According to the report, the synagogues had invited Rabbi Dee to discuss his family's tragedy but reconsidered their invitations after a recording surfaced in which he allegedly made inflammatory comments regarding Gaza. Another Jewish communal organization reportedly canceled an event featuring the rabbi.

Concerns reportedly centered on Rabbi Dee's comparisons between rising anti-Israel hostility and the emergence of Nazism in Germany during the 1930s.

Rabbi Dee has previously described contemporary hostility toward Israel as “more frightening than that of early Nazism," citing its global reach. He has also compared Britain's recognition of a Palestinian state to Neville Chamberlain's appeasement of Nazi Germany and anti-Israel demonstrations in Britain to Hitler Youth marches.

Those who purchased tickets for the canceled events were notified by email and promised refunds.

During his British visit, Rabbi Dee revealed in an interview with The Telegraph that he had secured a confidential legal settlement with the Palestinian Authority over the murder of his wife, Lucy, and daughters, Maia and Rina.

Rabbi Dee has also called on British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband to suspend funding to the Palestinian Authority over its payments to terrorists and their families.

A spokeswoman for Rabbi Dee declined to comment on the cancellations.