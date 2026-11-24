A Jewish mother was allegedly assaulted and verbally abused in central London on Sunday after confronting two women who were removing Israel's name from a public globe sculpture, Jewish News reported.

The mother, who requested anonymity, had taken her two children, aged four and five, to a performance of The Snowman at the Peacock Theatre.

After leaving the theater, one of her daughters spotted Israel and Jerusalem on a sculpture outside the London School of Economics. The mother then noticed a woman attempting to remove Israel's name from the installation.

When she objected, she was reportedly subjected to vulgar insults. After another woman removed the sticker identifying Israel, the mother began recording the incident.

One of the women allegedly struck her phone, injuring her thumb and partially tearing off her thumbnail.

Approximately 40 children were reportedly near the sculpture during the confrontation. The mother's children were left distressed, and she was too shaken to drive home.

“I don’t want my children growing up feeling that they have to hide who they are," the mother told Jewish News.

The mother believes the incident was motivated by hatred of Israel and Jews. She called for the sculpture to be restored and urged parents and educators to address the spread of hatred among young people.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism, which released footage of the confrontation, noted that the sculpture had previously been vandalized and described the removal of Israel's name as “plainly antisemitic defacement."

The organization said it was providing assistance to the family.

London's Metropolitan Police confirmed that an investigation had been launched and that officers were in contact with the mother to obtain a formal statement.

Police stressed that combating antisemitism and other hate crimes remains a priority.