Conference of European Rabbis (CER) President Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt accused European leaders of failing to confront rising antisemitism, warning that Jewish life across the continent was facing increasingly serious threats, The Jewish Weekly reported.

Speaking Monday evening at the European Parliament in Brussels, Rabbi Goldschmidt presented Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama with the Lord Jakobovits Prize in recognition of his opposition to antisemitism, support for Jewish communities, and defense of Israel's security.

“Across Europe, Jewish communities are becoming increasingly isolated. Synagogues need armed protection. Jewish schools resemble fortresses. Jews are advised to conceal the outward signs of their faith," Rabbi Goldschmidt said.

“Our published manifesto sets out clear and practical steps that need to be taken. Higher fences are not the answer. Too many European leaders have remained silent and others have preferred the applause of the crowd to the responsibility of leadership."

The rabbi highlighted Albania's record of protecting Jews during the Holocaust, when Muslim and Christian families risked their lives to shelter Jews from the Nazis. Albania's Jewish population increased during World War II.

Rama said Albanians who rescued Jews regarded their actions not as exceptional heroism but as a moral obligation.

“Germany had universities and libraries and knew what was right. We Albanians had neither universities nor libraries, but we knew what it is to be righteous," Rama said.

Rabbi Goldschmidt also condemned violent demonstrations across Europe, stressing that governments must protect peaceful protest while preventing violence, intimidation, and attacks on public institutions.

He urged European governments to implement the CER's seven-point manifesto against extremism, which calls for cutting extremist funding, increasing scrutiny of radical institutions, combating online incitement, preventing the glorification of terrorism, and holding religious leaders accountable.

“Extremism cannot be tolerated when it comes from one quarter and condemned when it comes from another. The rule of law cannot depend on the popularity of the cause or the identity of those who break it," he warned.

Rabbi Goldschmidt called on Rama to take a leading role in advancing the initiative across Europe.

“Albania’s rescuers during the Holocaust understood that duty when Europe descended into its darkest days. Prime Minister Rama, Europe needs leaders who understand it today."

Accepting the award, Rama emphasized that Europe's responsibility toward its Jewish citizens remained far from fulfilled.

“A Europe where a Jew questions his future is Europe’s failure," the Albanian prime minister declared.