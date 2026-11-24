New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani will undergo surgery Friday to repair a torn Achilles tendon, amNewYork reported.

The 35-year-old mayor acknowledged being nervous ahead of his first-ever surgery and said he expects to spend several days recovering.

First Deputy Mayor Dean Fuleihan will be first in line to assume his duties during his absence.

Mamdani suffered the injury on November 19 during a soccer match between City Hall staff and reporters, shortly after scoring a goal.

“I forgot that I was 35," he joked following the injury.

The mayor expects to be unable to play soccer for approximately nine months.