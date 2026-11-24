Something peculiar has happened over and over again in modern Israel's history. While overall looking back since its inception as a state, Israel has miraculously won all the wars (unless stopped short of victory by the USA) and all its battles, ably guided by Israel's generals. On the other hand, whenever Israel's generals have entered the political arena, they have committed grave blunders that cost Israel and the Jewish People major damage.

One of the most notable failure was that of former IDF Chief of Staff and then later Prime Minister of Israel Yitschak Rabin (1922-1995) who under the tutelage of former US President Bill Clinton shook hands (although one can see his distaste in the photos) with the notorious PLO chief Yasser Arafat on the White House lawn ushering in the failed Oslo Accords of 1993 and 1995 that allowed the PLO to enter back into Gaza, Judea, Samaria that had been secured by Israel since the 1967 Six Day War.

From that base Arafat and the PLO reinforced and continued their wars on Israel with the Intifadas of 1987-1993 and 2000-2005. Between 1,170 and 1,400 Israelis were killed across both the First and Second Intifadas, according to historical records, human rights organizations and policy institutes.

This was not the first time a top Israeli general had gravely miscalculated. Going back to the pre-Yom Kippur War of 1973 Israel's defenses facing Egypt were based on thinking that the so-called Bar-Lev Line could protect the country from an Egyptian attack across the Suez Canal into the Sinai Peninsula. The Bar-Lev Line was a chain of Israeli military fortifications built along the eastern bank of the Suez Canal in the Sinai Peninsula between 1968 and 1969. Named after IDF Chief of Staff Haim Bar-Lev (1924-1994), it was designed to defend Israeli-held territory from Egyptian artillery shelling and potential amphibious crossings during the War of Attrition (1967-1970).

Bar-Lev and his supporters maintained that piled up sand barriers and bunkers were essential to protect Israeli soldiers from relentless Egyptian artillery barrages while acting as an early-warning tripwire.The Egyptian army proved the worthlessness of Bar-Lev's line by punching through it in a surprise move, crossing the Suez Canal and invading deep into the Sinai Peninsula at the start of the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

Famous former IDF Chief of Staff and former Israeli Defense and Foreign Minister Moshe Dayan (1915-1981), "as the highest-ranking official responsible for military planning,... may bear part of the responsibility for the Israeli leadership having missed the signs for the upcoming war. In the hours preceding the war, Dayan chose not to order a full mobilization or a preemptive strike against the Egyptians and Syrians. He assumed that Israel would be able to win easily even if the Arabs attacked..."

"Following the heavy defeats of the first two days, Dayan's views changed radically; he was close to announcing 'the downfall of the Third Temple' at a news conference, but was forbidden to speak by Prime Minister Golda Meir." (Wikipedia) This was a case of showing that the emperor wears no clothes, as one of Israel's greatest if not most iconic generals was responsible for Israel's almost defeat at the hands of the emboldened Egyptians, Syrians and their Soviet backers. The IDF turned the tide, thank G-d, but the price was more than 2500 IDF soldiers kiilled).

(We now know that Kissinger prevented Israel from mobilizing, but that is another story.)

Israeli Prime MInister and former IDF Chief of Staff General Ehud Barak (born 1942) committed one of the greatest strategic blunders when he unilaterally withdrew Israeli forces from southern Lebanon and abandoned Israel's South Lebanon Army allies. In 2000, Ehud Barak ordered the unilateral withdrawal of Israeli Defense Forces from southern Lebanon, ending an 18-year successful Israeli security zone, although there were IDF casualties while guarding against infiltration.

This simply allowed the terrorist Iran-backed Hezbollah to take over what Israel had vacated and build up a rocket and missile arsenal to fire at Israel's north. Hezbollah joined Hamas by opening a northern front against Israel after the October 7th 2023 attacks.

Ehud Barak also almost engineered a national disaster for Israel when he met with the PLO's Yasser Arafat under the auspices of US President Bill Clinton at Camp David in 2000 and offered the PLO their own state in most of Judea and Samaria in the 'West Bank' as well as in the Gaza Strip. It was only Arafat's greed that superseded Barak's willingness to create a Palestinian Arab state in land won with Jewish soldiers' blood and controlled by Israel since the 1967 Six Day War..

Israeli Prime Minister and former General Ariel Sharon (1928-2014) had previously been one of Israel's most brilliant and successful generals, but he made a fatal mistake when he undertook Israel's unilateral withdrawal from the Gaza Strip in 2005 following the Second Intifada. He also ordered the forced evacuation of all Israeli communiities in the Gaza Strip. This in effect handed the territory over first to the PLO and then to Hamas that took over and ruled with an iron fist preparing for a war with Israel.

On October 7th 2023, Hamas attacked Israel killing over 1,200 Israelis and leading to a war that has still not ended and in fact led to Iranian attacks against Israel and the USA's Arab allies in the MIddle East. It is pathetic and tragic to note that in his August 2005 address to the Israeli nation, Sharon stated that the withdrawal would "force the Palestinian leadership to take responsibility for governing Gaza and curb militancy". How such a skilled fighter could be so wrong historically is absolutely astounding!

Now in 2026 comes former IDF Chief of Staff General Gadi Eisenkot (born 1960) whose basically left wing bloc of four parties won 48 seats in the recent elections for the Israeli Knesset versus 53 seats won by the bloc led by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (born 1949). Leftist Israeli President Isaac Herzog (born 1960) handed the mandate to Eisenkot to form the next Israeli government because in addition to his own 48 Knesset seats supporters Eisenskot also got the support of the terror-supporting 19 Arab Knesset members making a total of 67 Knesset supporters for Eisenkot amounting to a historical alliance between a former Israeli Chief of Staff, General Gadi Eisenkot's supporters plus 19 Arab members of the Knesset.

They have already flexed their muscles by voting for a new Speaker of the Knesset of their choice, the maverick and unpredictable Matan Kahana (born 1972) who has an illustrious military record as head of an IAF squadron. Eisenkot hides his alliance with the 19 Arab members of the Knesset by calling it a future "emergency government" while the real national emergency eludes him: that allying with Arabs who hate Israel is a recipe for inevitable disaster!

What is it about most of Israel's famous generals, such as Rabin, Bar-Lev, Dayan, Sharon, Barak and now Eisenkot that makes them victims of gross miscalculation, poor judgement and geo-political, diplomatic and military blunders when they reach the top tiers of power?

Maybe it's a case of the The Peter Principle at work which is a management concept developed by Laurence J. Peter stating that people in a hierarchy tend to rise to their "level of respective incompetence". Employees get promoted based on success in their current job until they reach a role where they are no longer competent so they are no longer promoted.

It is also perhaps indicative of naive the Israelis who place their faith in the "powers that be,"and in the IDF thinking that it is the "be all and know all" of everything. Israelis blindly and automatically vote famous generals into the highest positions of power in Israel only to suffer from their incompetence in the poltical and international arena.

Rabbi Yitschak Rudomin was born to Holocaust survivor parents in Israel, grew up in South Africa, and lives in Brooklyn, NY. He is an alumnus of Yeshiva Rabbi Chaim Berlin and of Teachers College-Columbia University. He heads the Jewish Professionals Institute dedicated to Jewish Adult Education and Outreach - Kiruv Rechokim. He was the Director of the Belzer Chasidim's Sinai Heritage Center of Manhattan.

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