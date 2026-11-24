MK Meir Porush asked the Knesset Arrangements Committee on Tuesday to waive the mandatory waiting period for a Defense Service bill he introduced with MK Eliakim Stark.

The move is intended to allow the bill to be brought before the Knesset plenum for a preliminary reading as early as Wednesday.

During the discussion, Porush criticized the policy of arrests and enforcement against yeshiva students, arguing that it was failing to achieve its goal.

He said, "In the country given to the Jewish people, every Jew who wishes to study Torah has the basic right to do so. It is true that the numbers are large, thank God, but the idea that they can be reduced by putting young men in prison not only does not work, but has proved to be a complete failure. This is a community acting out of deep faith and under rabbinic guidance, so 21 days in detention followed by another trial change nothing and only create a sense of persecution among Torah students".

Porush broadened his criticism, comparing the current policy to past regimes and noting that Knesset committees had also heard arguments that harsh enforcement actually undermines willingness to enlist.

He said, "It is unacceptable that the State of Israel, governed by Jews, should be the only country in the world that puts Torah students in prison. A policy of imprisoning people because of their faith and way of life recalls methods used by oppressive regimes and totalitarian states in the past, and such practices have no place here. In previous committee discussions, we also heard that aggressive enforcement achieves the opposite result and deters those who are considering enlisting".

Porush went on to emphasize what he described as the spiritual importance of Torah study for the entire Israeli public and called for alternatives to the current policy. He said, "There is a significant segment of the nation here performing a spiritual service for the Jewish people. The practice of sending Torah students to prison must be removed from our lexicon. If we want to address the issue, other ways must be found-not through prisons".

Asked by the committee chairman why the bill applied only to yeshiva students, Porush replied that it had originally been intended for those whose full-time occupation is Torah study. He clarified, however, that he would not oppose amending the wording to broaden the principle.

Porush said, "I do not want to discriminate between one person and another. My bill concerns those whose full-time occupation is Torah study, but if the committee believes the wording should be amended to establish that imprisonment is not the right solution in any case of failure to report for military service, I have no objection whatsoever and am willing to amend the bill accordingly".