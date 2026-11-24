A 13-year-old boy who went out to tend his flock at a farm near the community of Gitit filed a police complaint alleging that an Arab shepherd harassed him and committed an indecent act in front of him.

Following the incident, attorney Haim Bleicher of the Honenu organization called on police to arrest the suspect, investigate the circumstances and examine the possibility of a nationalist motive.

The incident occurred when the boy went out in the morning to tend his flock, as he routinely does. While in the area, he encountered an Arab shepherd who, he alleged, began cursing and verbally abusing him. According to the complaint, the shepherd then approached the minor and committed an indecent act in front of him. The boy reported the incident to Binyamin police.

In a letter to police, Bleicher wrote, "This is a serious act committed against a minor by an adult. He must face the full force of the law, and the possibility of a nationalist motive must be investigated. Arab assailants use every means to harm the pioneering youths of the settlement communities who work in agriculture on the farms."

"An assailant who commits an indecent act in front of a minor is an offender who uses sex offenses for nationalist purposes. We expect the suspect to be arrested and brought to justice to the fullest extent of the law."