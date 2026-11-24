The UK imposed sanctions on Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis on Tuesday, citing attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, deadly strikes on Saudi civilian infrastructure, and renewed fighting inside Yemen. The Foreign Office also announced sanctions against four Houthi officials under UK human rights regulations.

The measures impose an asset freeze and director disqualification on the Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah, who are already subject to a UN arms embargo. All four officials face asset freezes, UK travel bans, and director disqualification.

“The Houthis’ renewed aggression targeting our partners and innocent civilians is unacceptable, and they must be held to account," Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said. The Foreign Office said Houthi actions in the Bab el Mandeb Strait had disrupted global supply chains and put further pressure on the cost of living for British families.

Earlier this month, European officials told Reuters that Saudi Arabia was urging the EU to designate the Houthis as a terrorist organization following weeks of attacks on the kingdom.

Among the four officials named on Tuesday was Abdulkarim Amir al-Din Hussein Al-Houthi, the Houthi interior minister in Sana’a since 2019. The Foreign Office said detainees in the custody of forces under his authority had suffered electric shocks, beatings, and sexual violence. The UK also sanctioned Abdul Hakim Hashem Ali Al-Khaiwani, head of the Houthi Security and Intelligence Service and a former deputy interior minister.

The Foreign Office said Mohammed Moufleh, a Houthi-appointed judge, was involved in a serious violation of an individual’s right to liberty and personal security. It said there were reasonable grounds to suspect that senior prosecutor Sarim Al-Din Muffadal had personally committed or knowingly allowed abuses against women in detention, including rape and torture.

The UK called on the Houthis to end their attacks and allow humanitarian aid to reach civilians without obstruction. The Foreign Office said renewed fighting had displaced hundreds of thousands of Yemenis. The existing humanitarian exception remains in force, and the UK Treasury issued a general license on Tuesday to protect relief work and the commercial activity that supports it.