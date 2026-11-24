Israel and Azerbaijan are advancing cooperation in the preservation of archaeological, historical, and cultural heritage sites following a visit by a delegation of Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) conservation experts to Azerbaijan earlier this month.

The delegation visited Azerbaijan from November 1 to 5 at the invitation of the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency and with the support of Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the visit, the Israeli experts examined eight significant heritage sites, discussed ongoing and planned conservation projects, and explored ways to improve public access to the sites.

The delegation included Ami Shahar, Deputy Director of the IAA's Conservation Administration, Avi Mashiach, Director of Heritage Conservation, and Mark Avrahami, Head of Specialty Conservations.

“Israel is known worldwide for its innovation and high-tech. That same creative thinking we embed into heritage preservation," Shahar said.

“The cooperation with Azerbaijan - particularly right now in today’s complex global reality, is an important opportunity which allows us to strengthen friendly relations through joint professional work."

Among the sites examined were the ancient Jewish cemetery in Shamakhi, the cemetery in the village of Muju, which was once home to a Jewish community, and Jewish heritage sites in the Quba region.

At the Shamakhi cemetery, the experts identified structurally unstable tombstones and inscriptions obscured by lichen. Discussions focused on potential joint projects involving the documentation of the sites using 3D modeling and the training of local conservation teams.

The delegation also visited an ancient caravanserai, the archaeological remains of the medieval city of Shabran, and Mount Beshbarmag, a sacred pilgrimage site for local communities.

Another highlight was the 18th-century Palace of the Shaki Khans, located in Sheki's historic center, which was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2019.

The experts examined the palace's colorful murals and discussed measures to preserve its interior, monitor climatic conditions, and regulate visitor numbers according to conservation needs.

Additional visits included the Diri Baba Mausoleum, a burial structure dating back to 1402 associated with the Sufi tradition of Islam, and the Archaeological Park of Ancient Gabala.

Azerbaijan places significant importance on preserving its diverse cultural heritage, including the historical legacy of its Jewish communities.

“Preserving Jewish cultural heritage assets around the world, alongside strengthening international collaborations and the exchange of professional knowledge, is a central element of the Preservation Administration's vision and goals," Shahar said.

Heritage Minister Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu welcomed the cooperation between the two countries.

“The preservation of cemeteries and Jewish heritage sites in Azerbaijan is part of our responsibility to preserve the story of Jewish communities and pass it on to future generations," Eliyahu said.

“Especially these days, it is important to deepen friendly relations with Azerbaijan through joint efforts. I congratulate our partners for the invitation and the opportunity to expand ties between our countries."