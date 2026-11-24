In Bnei Brak, a family of 12 children is struggling to survive. Two of the children have Down syndrome and complex special needs that require constant care and attention.

Their parents have devoted their lives to caring for their children, struggling every day just to provide the bare necessities. Until recently, the family didn't even have a working refrigerator.

Donate Now and Help Build a New Jewish Home!

And in the midst of all this hardship, a beautiful blessing arrived: their daughter got engaged!

In just one month, she will stand beneath the Chuppah. But the young couple has almost nothing. No furniture, no appliances, not even the basic essentials to start their life together.

How can a bride celebrate the happiest day of her life when her parents have no way to help her?

Rebbetzin Leah Koldetsky, daughter of the legendary Torah sage Maran HaRav Chaim Kanievsky zt"l, personally knows this family.

In a special handwritten letter, she appeals to the public to help and offers an extraordinary blessing:

"Whoever donates to help this family will merit all the blessings written in the Torah!"

. צילום: ללא

Emergency Goal: $30,000 to Help This Bride Walk Down the Aisle with Dignity and Build Her New Home.

Be Part of This Precious Mitzvah:

• $180 Helps cover essential wedding expenses.

• $360 Helps support the young couple's rent.

• $720 Helps purchase furniture and basic household appliances.

• $1,800 Makes a significant contribution toward establishing their new home.

In just one month, she will stand beneath the Chuppah. Let's make sure her tears are tears of joy, not tears of worry.

Open your heart. Help this young bride begin her married life with dignity, hope, and happiness.

And merit Rebbetzin Koldetsky's extraordinary blessing:

"All the blessings written in the Torah!"

Donate Now and Help Build a New Jewish Home!