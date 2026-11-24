“Mommy, Can't we just put a band-aid on it and hug?"

Six-year-old Leah (Lali) was supposed to be starting first grade, excited about her new schoolbag, uniform, and all the adventures for her. Instead, she found herself facing a battle no child should ever have to fight.

It began with a high fever and persistent pain. Her parents took her to the hospital, expecting a simple checkup and some medication. But after three days of examinations and tests, their world was turned upside down: Lali was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a cancerous brain tumor.

Her mother, Batya, still remembers the heartbreaking moment when she had to face the reality of explaining such devastating news to her little girl.

And then Lali asked an innocent question that broke her mother's heart:

“But Mommy, can't we just put a band-aid on it and hug?"

Since that day, Lali has undergone brain surgery and chemotherapy. Her first day of school was celebrated in the hospital, with her teacher and classmates sending prayers and encouragement. Her brand-new schoolbag stood beside her hospital bed instead of hanging in a classroom.

Yet despite everything, Lali continues to smile, sing, laugh, and dance. Even during treatment, she sometimes asks the nurses to let her wear her ballet dress. Her joyful spirit is an inspiration to everyone around her.

But the fight is far from over.

To continue her battle against this terrible disease, Lali urgently needs proton radiation therapy, along with access to an innovative experimental treatment program.

The total cost of the treatments is $350,000.

Behind this enormous goal is a little girl who simply wants to be healthy, return to school, dance, laugh, and enjoy the childhood she deserves.

Let's stand with Lali and her family. Together, we can help give this little girl hope for a brighter tomorrow.

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