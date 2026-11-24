Tanya / Iggeres Ha’Kodesh - The Holy Epistle, Epistle 25, Class 4

How much more so, with respect to the creation of an existent being out of nothing, for this transcends nature and is far more wondrous than the splitting of the Red Sea;

וְכָל שֶׁכֵּן וְקַל וָחוֹמֶר בִּבְרִיאַת יֵשׁ מֵאַיִן, שֶׁהִיא לְמַעְלָה מֵהַטֶּבַע וְהַפְלֵא וָפֶלֶא יוֹתֵר מִקְּרִיעַת יַם־סוּף,

surely, if the creative power that creates an existent being out of nothing were (heaven forfend) to be withdrawn from a created being, that being would revert to utter naught and nonexistence.

עַל אַחַת כַּמָּה וְכַמָּה, שֶׁבְּהִסְתַּלְּקוּת חַס וְשָׁלוֹם כֹּחַ הַבּוֹרֵא - יֵשׁ מֵאַיִן - מִן הַנִּבְרָא - יָשׁוּב הַנִּבְרָא לְאַיִן וָאֶפֶס מַמָּשׁ,

Rather,19 the activating force of the Creator, which initially brings every created being into existence, must continuously be present within the thing created to give it life and continued existence.

אֶלָּא, צָרִיךְ לִהְיוֹת כֹּחַ הַפּוֹעֵל בַּנִּפְעָל תָּמִיד - לְהַחֲיוֹתוֹ וּלְקַיְּימוֹ,

This20 [force] is the “word of G‑d" and the “breath of His mouth" that are to be found in the ten utterances by which the universe was created.

וּבְחִינָה זוֹ הוּא "דְּבַר ה'" וְ"רוּחַ פִּיו" שֶׁבַּעֲשָׂרָה מַאֲמָרוֹת שֶׁבָּהֶן נִבְרָא הָעוֹלָם.

The ten utterances are the source of the “letters of speech" by means of which all of creation is brought into existence. Moreover, as explained in the first chapter of Shaar Hayichud VehaEmunah, even those created beings which are not specifically mentioned in the ten utterances likewise derive their vitality from the ten utterances by means of various combinations, substitutions, and transpositions of these letters.

And even as regards this physical earth and its inorganic component,

וַאֲפִילוּ אֶרֶץ הַלֵּזוּ הַגַּשְׁמִית וּבְחִינַת דּוֹמֵם שֶׁבָּהּ -

Earth21 possesses a potential (ko’ach hatzomeiach) that enables vegetation to grow. In the case of created beings that are part of the vegetative realm, growth thus visibly testifies to the presence of an activating force. Created beings that are part of the inanimate or inorganic realm that is represented in the earth demonstrate no signs of life at all, not even growth.

their life-force and continued existence is the “word of G‑d" that is to be found in the ten utterances that is vested in them, maintaining them as inorganic matter and as substantiality ex nihilo,

חַיּוּתָן וְקִיּוּמָן הוּא "דְבַר ה'" מִי' מַאֲמָרוֹת הַמְלוּבָּשׁ בָּהֶן וּמְקַיְּימָן לִהְיוֹת דּוֹמֵם וְ"יֵשׁ" מֵ"אַיִן",

so that they will not revert to the absolute naught and nothingness they had been prior to their creation.

וְלֹא יַחְזְרוּ לְאַיִן וָאֶפֶס מַמָּשׁ כְּשֶׁהָיוּ.

And this is the meaning of the statement of Rabbi Yitzchak Luria, of blessed memory,22 that there is a kind of soul and spiritual life-force even in inorganic matter such as stones and dust and water, entities that display no signs of life.

וְזֶהוּ שֶׁאָמַר הָאֲרִיזַ"ל, שֶׁגַּם בְּדוֹמֵם, כַּאֲבָנִים וְעָפָר וּמַיִם, יֵשׁ בָּהֶם בְּחִינַת נֶפֶשׁ וְחַיּוּת רוּחָנִיִּית.

This “soul" and spiritual life-force is the “word of G‑d," the potent Divine speech that continuously creates all beings, i.e., the Shechinah.

Now, it is known to the students of the Kabbalah23

וְהִנֵּה, נוֹדָע לְיוֹדְעֵי חֵן,

that the “word of G‑d" is referred to as the Shechinah, in the terminology of the [Talmudic and Midrashic] Sages, of blessed memory, and as Imma Tataah (the “nether mother") and Matronita (the “Queen") in the terminology of the Zohar,

כִּי "דְבַר ה'" נִקְרָא בְּשֵׁם "שְׁכִינָה" בִּלְשׁוֹן רַבּוֹתֵינוּ־זִכְרוֹנָם־לִבְרָכָה, וְ"אִימָּא תַּתָּאָה" וּ"מַטְרוֹנִיתָא" בִּלְשׁוֹן הַזֹּהַר,

especially at the beginning of Parashat Va’eira, where an analogy is drawn to G‑d’s speech from a princess,

וּבִפְרָט בְּרֵישׁ פָּרָשַׁת וָאֵרָא,

because [the “word of G‑d"] dwells and vests itself in created beings to give them life.

לְפִי שֶׁשּׁוֹכֵן וּמִתְלַבֵּשׁ בַּנִּבְרָאִים לְהַחֲיוֹתָם.

The word Shechinah (שְׁכִינָה) derives from the root שֹׁכֵן-“to dwell." The titles of “mother" and “queen" relate to their functions of caring for the lives of their children and subjects, respectively.

In the terminology of the Kabbalists, [the “word of G‑d"] is called malchut, for24 “the word of a king rules"-a king rules his kingdom through his speech and also for other reasons known to the students of the Kabbalah.

וּבִלְשׁוֹן הַמְקוּבָּלִים - נִקְרָא בְּשֵׁם "מַלְכוּת", עַל שֵׁם "דְּבַר מֶלֶךְ שִׁלְטוֹן", כִּי הַמֶּלֶךְ, מַנְהִיג מַלְכוּתוֹ בְּדִיבּוּרוֹ, וְעוֹד טְעָמִים אֲחֵרִים יְדוּעִים לְיוֹדְעֵי חֵן.

Now, it is known that there is a rank and level of [the sefirah of] malchut of [the World of] Atzilut, and a rank of [the sefirah of] malchut of [the World of] Beriah, and so on. There are thus many degrees of “G‑d’s speech."

וּמוּדַעַת זֹאת, כִּי יֵשׁ בְּחִינַת וּמַדְרֵיגַת "מַלְכוּת דַּאֲצִילוּת" וּבְחִינַת "מַלְכוּת דִּבְרִיאָה" וְכוּ'.

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FOOTNOTES

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19. Cf. Kuzari III, 11.

20. The Hebrew זה has been emended to זו, according to the Table of Corrections (Luach Hatikkun) compiled by the Rebbe.

21. Note by the Rebbe: “It seems that the commentator understands eretz to mean ‘earth’ [in the sense of soil or dust], (as in the verse, ‘Let the soil bring forth…’). To me, however, it appears that eretz here is intended as a contrast to ‘heavens’ in the above-quoted phrase, ‘[Your word, O G‑d, stands firm in the] heavens,’ and likewise in contrast to ‘the upper and lower worlds’ [in the corresponding passage] (in ch. 1 of Shaar Hayichud VehaEmunah; see there). [The Alter Rebbe’s text should thus be translated, ‘And even as regards this physical world….’] The distinction drawn in the above note between [those categories of created beings which have] the power of growth [and those which have not], etc., is thus not necessary. Moreover, [the Alter Rebbe] immediately goes on to speak explicitly of ‘inorganic matter, such as stones and dust….’"

22. Etz Chaim, Portal 39, ch. 3; see also Shaar 50.

23. The two Hebrew words for “Hidden Wisdom" (חכמה נסתרה) are commonly abbreviated to their initials and pronounced as chen.

24. Ecclesiastes 8:4.

25. Genesis 2:7