Global tech giants maintain a heavy footprint in Israel, operating hundreds of R&D centers that shape the local high-tech ecosystem and drive massive investment volumes. This presence takes concrete physical form through the development of sprawling campuses and advanced workspaces - as seen in major projects by industry leaders like Microsoft and Amdocs.

The rapid growth of these corporations in Israel has turned their real estate ventures into exceptionally large, technology-driven, and complex undertakings. A modern tech campus brings diverse disciplines under one roof: planning, execution, advanced electromechanical systems, technology, work environments, sustainability, security, IT, and ongoing operations, all while tightly synchronizing with numerous stakeholders both in Israel and overseas at international headquarters. This multi-dimensional intersection demands a meticulous management framework capable of dealing with an organization that operates, thinks, and measures success through broad global standards.

Two Languages, Two Management Cultures

On one side stands the international corporation, bringing a well-established management culture: cross-functional workflows, clear decision-making hierarchies, rigorous reporting and control systems, meticulous risk management, strict documentation requirements, global technical standards, and professional interfaces spanning continents. From the corporation’s perspective, the local project is part of a broader strategic fabric, and operations must align with global company methodologies.

On the other side is the Israeli execution arena. These environments require a deep, instinctive familiarity with local planning and execution: architects, consultants, contractors, suppliers, municipal authorities, licensing and infrastructure bodies, contracting methods, regulation, and the fast-paced rhythm of Israel’s construction sector. Each of these worlds operates on its own timeline, with defined codes and a unique managerial language. Professional success relies on the ability to move naturally between these two operational philosophies and unite them into a cohesive management system.

One of the key lessons of recent years is that the distance between Israel and a U.S. headquarters is measured in more than just kilometers. While managing a project amid the realities of wartime, reserve duty, labor shortages, and supply chain disruptions, it is not always easy for people overseas to grasp how intensely local events can shift project conditions on the ground. Our role is to translate this reality into a clear managerial picture: what is the impact, what is the risk, what are the alternatives, and what decisions need to be made right now.

Bilingual Management: Beyond Words

In practice, the essential skill required is "bilingual" management. In one direction, the project manager takes global standards, guidelines, compliance requirements, and approval processes from the international organization and translates them into clear, actionable, and executable tasks for local planners, consultants, and contractors.

In the reverse direction, the manager takes raw local reality-such as regulatory constraints, design changes, execution hurdles, or urgent on-site decisions-and presents them to the international corporation in its own managerial and financial language. This gives headquarters a clear lens to evaluate full implications, assess risks, and make informed decisions. Economically speaking, this precise alignment prevents bureaucratic delays, minimizes design redundancies, and keeps the project strictly within budget.

Advancing complex projects requires blending different approaches: sometimes the most efficient path is gathering all stakeholders around a single table for a rapid solution to on-site bottlenecks; other times, the right move is pausing for deep data analysis, documentation, alternative evaluation, and a controlled decision-making process standard in global organizations. Managerial expertise shines in identifying the exact timing required for each approach, weaving them together harmoniously to ensure smooth project flow and adherence to rigid timelines.

True Expertise: Connecting Worlds

The added value of specialized expertise in managing projects for global companies lies in the ability to bridge these worlds. Extensive experience in local construction management is an essential prerequisite, combined with a deep understanding of corporate project management processes and international standards.

The management firm acts as a critical integration layer connecting the global organization with the local ecosystem. Its role is to build mutual trust, translate expectations into practical execution, and ensure that the alignment of managerial concepts translates into high-quality delivery on the ground-on time and within budget.

The expansion of technological projects demands a wide array of disciplines: planning and execution management, budget and schedule control, risk management, advanced engineering systems, procurement processes, IT and security interfaces, international standards, and local regulation.

This multi-disciplinary complexity requires a unified management body that brings all elements together under one coordinated umbrella. Ultimately, success in the tech real estate market relies on the ability to connect these diverse content worlds. Projects by global companies in Israel are best steered by a management entity that fluently speaks the professional language of the Israeli field, commands the corporate lexicon of the international enterprise, and directs the entire project as a single, cohesive unit geared for success.

Yossi Valass is the Co-CEO of Margolin Engineering & Consulting