Bowen Yang, a former Saturday Night Live cast member, called Regina Spektor, a Jewish pianist and singer, a “Zio" on his podcast. When the clip surfaced, he apologised for using a word whose antisemitic history he said he hadn’t understood. He was particularly upset to discover he’d borrowed language popularised by the far right. Then came a second Instagram story. “At the same time, Free Palestine."

“At the same time" is doing a hell of a lot of heavy lifting there. Was calling Regina Spektor a “Zio" supposed to bring Palestinian Arab "freedom" a little closer? Or was this his way of saying, “I’m appalled to have sounded like a racist from the far right. But let’s be damn clear that I’m perfectly happy to sound like one from the far left"?

Either way, the question his apology skates past is the one I’m most interested in. Why did he expect his audience to hear “Zionist" and understand it as an insult?

The answer is that by now he could count with absolute certainty on them knowing the cue.

-At Glastonbury, Bobby Vylan called record company executives “f---ing Zionists".

-When Kanye West wanted to sneer at Sierra Canyon, he called it a “Zionist school".

-Former Bristol professor David Miller described the Zionist movement and the Israeli government as “the enemy of the left and world peace".

-Tucker Carlson likened Christian Zionism to a “brain virus".

Say “Zionist" with enough contempt and people hear the contempt before you’ve had to explain what’s supposed to be so shameful about being one, but shame is undoubtedly what you intend the “Zio" to feel.

In American politics, the same idea comes dressed in more respectable language.

-Asked whether you can be a Zionist and a progressive, Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed said every definition of a Jewish state amounts to an expression of “illiberal values".

-Asked whether he supported Israel as a Jewish state, New York mayor Zohran Mamdani answered that he supported Israel “as a state with equal rights".

I believe in equal rights too. Why should anyone assume that believing in Jewish self-determination means I believe in anything less?

Here in Britain, politicians are more direct.

-“I say it loudly and proudly: I’m an anti-Zionist," wrote Zarah Sultana MP.

-In a 2014 speech, Richard Burgon, who went on to become a Labour MP, declared, “Zionism is the enemy of peace and the enemy of the Palestinian people."

In America, you’re asked to explain how you can be a Zionist and still believe in equality. Here, Burgon went a step further, stating that believing my people have a right to a homeland makes me an enemy of peace.

The venues are newer than the idea. Governments were treating Zionism as something Jews ought to answer for long before anyone could get a laugh out of it on a podcast.

In Iraq, the government made promoting Zionism a crime in 1948. Two years later, it told Jews who wanted to leave that they would have to give up their citizenship, then it froze their assets. Nearly 120,000 Jews left in 1950 and 1951. A Jewish community that had been there for 2,600 years was almost emptied in two.

The Soviet Union began rounding up Zionists decades before Israel existed. During the Bolshevik Red Terror, thousands were arrested and sent to labour camps. Under Stalin, in Soviet Ukraine alone, the secret police arrested 1,279 people as Zionists in the first six months of 1938. Of those, 405 were sentenced to death and 45 were sentenced to ten years in labour camps. That was six months in one Soviet republic. Decades later, Soviet authorities were still jailing Jews who taught Hebrew or campaigned for the right to leave for Israel. By 1984, an estimated 20,000 Jews had been denied permission to leave. We remember them as the refuseniks.

Think about what the Soviet state was prepared to do to people for organising around the idea of a Jewish homeland, and what it was still prepared to do decades later to keep Jews from going there.

David Duke, a former grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, popularised “Zio" as a slur. Here in Britain, the Green Party voted to equate Zionism with racism, their leader, Zack Polanski, says he’ll let that decision stand.

They can say what they like about Zionism. They have no authority to tell me what it means to be a Jew, or what I’m allowed to believe about my people’s right to a home.

Jews have been persecuted for all sorts of reasons over the centuries. There’s something especially insidious about casting the belief that we have a right to live and govern ourselves in our ancestral homeland as evidence of a moral failing. In 1948, just three years after six million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust, we regained sovereignty in that homeland, Jews had worked towards that moment for generations.

My family didn’t need Auschwitz to tell us where home was. Auschwitz taught us what it could cost to have nowhere to go.

The political movement has a history, but the longing that gave rise to it has a much longer one. Jerusalem is in our prayers, in our mourning and at the centre of some of our happiest moments. At the end of the Seder, after we’ve told our children the story of how we came out of Egypt, we say next year in Jerusalem. We say it again at the end of Yom Kippur. Generations of Jews said those words in places where they had every reason to believe they would never see Jerusalem. They said them anyway.

My grandparents met during the siege of Jerusalem in 1948. Natasha and I got married overlooking the Old City. When I sit at a Seder with my children and say next year in Jerusalem, I think about what those words meant to the generations of my family who said them before me, and what it means that my children get to say them too.

So when I call myself a Zionist, I do it proudly, loudly and without shame. I do it to honour the Jews killed in pogroms, in ghettos and in camps, and those who kept the hope of return alive through all of it. I do it to honour those who fought and died for a Jewish homeland in 1948 and those who died defending it every year since. And I do it for the Jews who went to synagogue on Yom Kippur in Manchester and the families who went to light Hanukkah candles on Bondi Beach. They should have been able to do both openly, joyfully and in safety.

Bowen Yang can get his laugh. David Duke can spit the word with all the hatred he can muster. Zack Polanski’s party can put my people’s right to a homeland to a vote at conference. My family has been saying next year in Jerusalem for generations. I’ll say it with my children and only I get to say what I am.

You’re damn right I’m a Zio and if you’re going to call me one, don’t you dare leave out “proud and loud".

Leo Pearlman is a London based producer and a loud and proud Zionist. His most recent film about the Oct 7 Nova Music Festival massacre, ‘We Will Dance Again’ has won the 2025 Emmy of the 46th Annual News & Documentary Awards for most ‘Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary’