* Translated by Janine Muller Sherr

Here is a beautiful idea shared by Chief Rabbi Kalman Ber at a Sheva Brachot celebration for his granddaughter, Avigayil, and her new husband, Yehonatan Barzel.

Rabbi Ber stated that, as the son of two Holocaust survivors, he is deeply grateful to see a new generation marrying and establishing their own Jewish homes. But he added that it is not enough to express gratitude - one must know how to ask for more.

In the parasha we read last week, our matriarch Leah names her son Yehuda, saying “This time I will praise the Lord." We learn from her how important it is to be thankful about the past. But Leah didn’t ask for anything further. She didn’t continue praying for more blessings and abundance. And the Torah records:

“Then she stopped bearing [children]."

Some commentators explain that, with these words, Leah was expressing a feeling of “what I have already received is enough for me," which resulted in her blessings coming to a halt.

Rabbi Ber expressed his profound gratitude for this joyous event- but he didn’t stop there. He asked God to continue to bestow more blessings in the future, while explaining to those assembled that this is a fundamental principle of prayer and of our approach to life, in general.

Acknowledging the good is important; it is essential to convey appreciation for what we have. However, we should not stop there- but continue to ask for more.

May we know how to express our gratitude, and how to ask for more.