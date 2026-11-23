אזולאי לשטרן: "איזו צביעות"

Shas faction chairman MK Yinon Azoulay sharply criticized MK Elazar Stern from the Knesset podium, accusing him of hypocrisy over his attitude toward the haredi community and the issue of military conscription.

Azoulay alleged that Stern, who had frequently criticized haredim and referred to them as draft evaders, was now refraining from similar criticism following the elections. He also challenged Stern's parliamentary record and demanded that he apologize to Torah students.

Azoulay told Stern, "You used to stand here shouting at us, at the 'draft evaders.' Where have you disappeared to? Why are you afraid to speak today? What hypocrisy! The day after the elections, it all disappeared". He added, "You shirk your work. You are a freeloader in the Knesset".

Azoulay said he had examined both lawmakers' records and was prepared to compare his parliamentary achievements with Stern's. He said, "I showed you your work compared with mine, all your years compared with mine. I can put my work in the Knesset up against your legislation and the hours you spend here. I oppose hatred and provocation. We exist thanks to the holy Torah".

He concluded by demanding that Stern take the Knesset podium and apologize to the Torah students who, he said, had been hurt by Stern's remarks. He said, "Let him come up here and say: 'I ask forgiveness from all Torah students, from everyone I have hurt'".