What happens when unelected intelligence and judicial officials stop serving the people via the elected government and begin using the enormous powers of the state to advance their own ideological agendas?

This is not some imaginary conspiracy theory. History provides disturbing examples.

Recently, this was on full display in America with Russiagate.

Earlier, the FBI's COINTELPRO program targeted political activists and civil-rights leaders, including Martin Luther King Jr. Decades later, the Trump-Russia investigation exposed serious FBI surveillance abuses, including falsified evidence in a FISA application, all to topple President Trump and perpetrated by some of the highest officials connected to Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Different time periods, different political abuse of intelligence services by unelected deep state officials to serve an ideological agenda. And this is only the tip of the iceberg, not to mention the absolute abuse of the FBI by Director J. Edgar Hoover.

Now look at Israel.

We are in the process of an extraordinary confrontation involving Israel's attorney general, the Supreme Court and the investigation of alleged foreign interference in our elections, that might have handed around 5 Knesset seats to the anti-Israel Arab parties, yet the mainstream media is burying the story, because they are happy with the election results!

The Attorney General, who the government fired, has remained in office because of Supreme Court intervention. Serious allegations have emerged concerning foreign funding, political operatives and possible connections to sitting Knesset members and leaders of the anti-Israel Arab parties.

If these allegations are substantiated, they could lead to the overturning of the election results.

Yet instead of unquestioned institutional cooperation in establishing the truth, we are hearing that the Attorney General with officials inside the intelligence servies are obstructing the investigation.

Those allegations demand independent scrutiny.

Why are they preventing investigators from following the evidence? On what legal authority? And who benefits if the truth never emerges?

This is far from the first controversy involving the Military Advocate General. She was ultimately removed from her position after admitting that she authorized the leak of the fabricated Sde Teiman prison video, which falsely portrayed IDF soldiers as having raped Hamas terrorists. That blood libel spread worldwide, inflicted enormous diplomatic damage on Israel with UN resolutions against us, and will remain a stain on Jewish history, forever.

Yet the Supreme Court has obstructed a full investigation into her conduct. Instead of facing prosecution and potentially losing her military pension, she remains free and continues receiving her pension, while the soldiers she helped publicly condemn have seen their reputations and lives devastated.

And then there is the renewed campaign over so-called "settler violence."

Violent attacks against innocent people must be investigated and prosecuted, whoever commits them. But allegations against an entire community must never become a substitute for evidence against individuals.

And Israelis should remember one deeply troubling chapter of our history.

During the Oslo years, when Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was advancing th Oslo accords with arch-terrorist with Yasser Arafat, the media repeatedly featured a radical activist named Avishai Raviv, who associated with extremist right-wing circles and was involved in inflammatory activities. He appeared on Israeli TV being interviewed about wanting to terrorize the Arabs, and threatening the life of Prime Minister Yitzchak Rabin.

All Israelis were led to believe that this was a real danger in Israeli society.

Raviv was also known as a close friend of Yigal Amir, the man sitting in jail for assassinating Prime Minister Yitzchak Rabin.

Years later it emerged that Raviv was a paid intelligence agent, codenamed "Champagne." His job was literally to create the "settler violence" stigma in the Israeli public and handle Yigal Amir.

Think about that. The "Jewish sectiion" of Israel's intelligence services then were behind the whole "settler violence" campaign, and directly linked to handling Yigal Amir. (I have done a deep dive on the Rabin assassination years ago, and I will do one again)

Today, when new allegations of extremist violence dominate the headlines, we should definitely demand arrests, evidence and accountability, not collective accusations and political theater. And we should definitely be asking, why have no arrests been made with evidence provided to the public? All we are provided wiith are statements by public officials spread by the media.

Why is it so hard for the army or police to arrest people allegedly committing this violence? They can pinpoint attack terrorists in Iran, Gaza and Lebanon, but not find evidence to arrest some teenage hooligans in Judea and Samaria?

And given the history of the intelligence unit actively involved in violence, as the activities of Avishai Raviv, it is legitimate to ask whether intelligence sources or provocateurs are involved today as well. That is not an assumption to be laughed at.

Here is the larger danger.

Intelligence agencies possess extraordinary powers: surveillance, confidential informants, classified information and the ability to shape investigations that ordinary citizens cannot independently scrutinize.

When those powers are abused, and the mainstream media play along for ideological reasons, they can be turned against elected leaders, political opponents, whole populations, and the very citizens these institutions exist to protect.

For decades, Israel’s political left used Yitzhak Rabin’s assassination as a weapon against the religious and political right, while no attention was given to the documented connection of the intelligence services, and to the intelligence failures surrounding the murder. These failures raised serious questions that were too often overshadowed by efforts to assign collective political blame to an entire community.

Israelis and Americans must insist on the same principle: no intelligence agency, attorney general or judge is above the law.

The security services belong to the state and its citizens, not to any political camp. And the truth must never become a casualty of protecting those in power.

I believe we are living through a profound awakening. Little by little, hidden facts are being exposed, and more people in both America and Israel are recognizing how powerful, unelected institutions have been manipulating their positions of power and obstruct the will of the people. In the past, hardly anyone paid attention to them, but with each day, their actions are being exposed more and more. There is plenty more that needs to be exposed, and many more people who need to wake up to this reality

In the end, truth will prevail. This process is teaching us to place greater trust in God and less blind faith in political and governmental institutions that are too often captured by ideological forces pursuing their own agendas.

Strengthen your faith. Share the truth. Help awaken others and bring the better days ahead closer.

We got this.

Am Yisrael Chai!