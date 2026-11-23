The US Treasury Department announced Monday a new round of sanctions targeting more than two dozen exchange houses, front companies, and individuals accused of helping Iran evade international financial restrictions and move billions of dollars through its shadow banking network.

The measures, imposed as part of Operation Economic Outcast, target financial networks operating in Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and Hong Kong that Washington says provide Tehran with access to foreign currency and help finance its military activities and terrorist proxies.

"Iran's economy is underwater, and its leaders are panicking," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

"Iran's shadow banking system is the last financial lifeline of a bankrupt regime. Treasury will continue dismantling these illicit networks until we have buried the head of the snake," he added.

The State Department said the sanctions are part of a broader effort to cut off the financial resources sustaining the Iranian regime.

According to the department, Tehran uses networks of thousands of shell companies and intermediaries to transfer funds internationally, purchase weapons, and support terrorist organizations throughout the Middle East.

"The regime continues to prioritize funding terror and destabilization abroad while the Iranian people pay the price at home," the State Department said.

Iran's Rahbar shadow banking network US Treasury Department

Among the entities sanctioned are Iran-based Rahbar Bazargani Nesim Baharan Qeshm Company, which operates a financial network for Bank Sarmayeh, and two Iranian exchange houses, Mina Fashki and Partners Exchange Company and Mellat Exchange Company.

Treasury also designated several senior officials associated with the companies, including Sayyed Mohammad Jalali, Valiollah Hemmati, Ali Kalhor, Mina Fashki, Farzad Fashki, Mahmoud Akhlaghi, Parviz Fazlju, and Mohammad Hossein Abbasi.

According to Treasury, the Iranian exchange houses rely on networks of overseas front companies to conduct international transactions on behalf of Iranian businesses, including major petrochemical exporters.

The sanctions also target 10 companies based in Dubai, Turkey, and Hong Kong that allegedly facilitated thousands of cross-border payments worth billions of dollars.

Among them is Dubai-based Recaz Star General Trading LLC, which Treasury said transferred more than $170 million in payments involving individuals associated with the Iranian Sadaf Exchange network.

Another company, OGA Global General Trading LLC, allegedly handled millions of dollars in transactions for the National Iranian Tanker Company, which operates Iran's state-owned oil tanker fleet.

Treasury also identified Khore Al Hilal Goods Wholesalers Trading LLC as a financial intermediary used by sanctioned Iranian exchange houses to transfer funds for Bank Sepah.

Additional sanctions target Dubai-based companies accused of facilitating transactions involving Iranian copper, petroleum, and petrochemical exports.

These include Robust Trading LLC, which allegedly handled payments for the sanctioned National Iranian Copper Industries Company, and Integral Petro Energy Trading LLC, which Treasury said facilitated millions of dollars in liquefied petroleum gas sales.

Another designated company, H N B Trading Co LLC, allegedly assisted a network associated with the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff in financing the charter of the vessel SERENE I.

The Treasury Department also sanctioned the Iran Center for Exchange of Currency and Gold, which it described as a central component of Tehran's international trade system.

How Iranian shadow banking works US Treasury Department

According to Treasury, the organization connects Iranian exporters earning foreign currency with importers seeking to purchase goods from overseas, facilitating tens of billions of dollars in trade annually.

The center also helps Iran conduct international transactions using Russian rubles and Chinese yuan, reducing reliance on the US dollar.

The measures were imposed under executive orders targeting Iran's financial and metals sectors, as well as entities accused of supporting terrorism.

Operation Economic Outcast was launched by Bessent on August 24, 2026, with the stated objective of dismantling the financial networks used by Iran to evade sanctions, export oil, and finance terrorism.

Treasury said the campaign is being coordinated with other US government agencies and international partners, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Gulf countries.

Under Monday's sanctions, all US-based assets belonging to the designated individuals and entities will be frozen, and Americans will generally be prohibited from conducting transactions with them.

Foreign financial institutions that knowingly facilitate significant transactions involving sanctioned entities could also face restrictions on their access to the US banking system.

The State Department pledged to continue applying diplomatic and economic pressure against Tehran.

"The United States will continue to use every diplomatic and economic tool available to deny the Iranian regime the resources it needs to threaten our forces, our partners, and global security," the department stated.