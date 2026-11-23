A family tragedy in Bnei Brak: Hanna Leider, 45, died suddenly this morning, just 12 hours after her father, Menachem Mendel Leider, 75, passed away.

ZAKA's dispatch center received a report this morning of a woman found dead in an apartment on Hida Street in the city. ZAKA volunteers were called to the scene, where they worked alongside police officers.

ZAKA's Bnei Brak base commander, Yaakov Schiller, and volunteer Shmuel Nahmias, who responded to the incident, said, "This morning we were called to Hida Street following a report of a woman found dead in an apartment. This is a terrible tragedy: The deceased woman's father had died just hours earlier. We worked at the scene alongside police, and an autopsy waiver was obtained, allowing her body to be released for burial".

ZAKA volunteers are supporting the family, and Hanna Leider's funeral is expected to take place today. She will be buried beside her father at the Mount of Olives cemetery in Jerusalem.