Dana Olmert, daughter of former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, says police violently arrested her during a protest near her home in Tel Aviv last Friday.

In a post on her Facebook account today (Monday), she said she was held in a detention cell for hours while handcuffed and was released only at around 11 p.m. on bail of several thousand shekels and under restrictive conditions. She said she filed a complaint with the Police Internal Investigations Department against the officer she alleges assaulted her.

She wrote in the post, "On Friday, I was violently arrested by Ben-Gvir's police. It happened in my neighborhood, just meters from my home". She added, "The police officers were particularly violent. I've been out on the streets for years, but until now I had never been arrested. Today I filed a complaint with the Police Internal Investigations Department against the violent and disgusting officer who assaulted me and arrested me for no reason whatsoever".