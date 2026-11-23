Flydubai is expected to resume flights to Israel as early as next week, after the Transportation Ministry approved its resumption plan today (Monday).

The airline will bring forward the resumption of operations from December 15 to the beginning of the month, but flights remain subject to approval by security authorities.

The plan was approved by Transportation Minister Miri Regev and the Transportation Ministry, about two months after an attempted attack on one of the airline's flights to Israel.

Following that incident, security requirements for incoming flights were tightened, including updated rules on sharing crew information.

Last month, the National Passenger Assessment Center issued new guidelines to foreign airlines as part of changes to civil aviation security procedures following the attempted hijacking.

Under the guidelines, airlines must report details of crew members scheduled to arrive in Israel and provide updates on any changes to the crew during the check-in window, no later than two hours before takeoff.

Each airline must also submit a complete and final list of crew members on board at the actual time of departure.