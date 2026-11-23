סמר י' גדוד נצח יהודה, נפצע ברצועת עזה

Staff Sgt. Y., a 19-year-old combat soldier from Jerusalem serving in the Kfir Brigade's Netzah Yehuda Battalion, has lost eight friends since the outbreak of the Gaza war. Three were friends from his yeshiva who were murdered at the Nova music festival, and five others fell in a fierce battle in the Gaza Strip in which he was also wounded. Despite his injury and loss, he returned to combat within just a week.

In a special interview at the Arutz Sheva studio, as part of the "Marching and Saluting" initiative organized by Ammunition Hill and the Ministry of Heritage for the 5787 National Day of Appreciation for Israel's Wounded Soldiers and Victims of Terror, Y. recounted the battle in Beit Hanoun in July 2025 and the decisions he made when his life was in danger.

He said, "We had been waiting a long time for this operation. It was one of our most significant missions. On the second night, we went in, and suddenly we heard an explosion. At first, we thought it was a tank shell, because you hear shells all the time during operations".

Within seconds, the severity of the incident became clear. The platoon commander turned toward the soldiers and shouted that the force had hit an explosive device, that soldiers had been killed and wounded, and that immediate assistance was needed.

"I just grabbed the stretcher and ran forward. When I got there and saw what I saw, I said to myself: Wait, what happens if I die? Then I said, it doesn't matter, I don't care about my life right now. I ran forward".

He said the soldiers worked for about half an hour to evacuate the casualties, "Another body and another wounded soldier, and it doesn't end. It just keeps going and going".

Four Netzah Yehuda Battalion soldiers fell in that battle: Staff Sgt. Moshe Shmuel Knoll, Sgt. Moshe Nissim Frech, Staff Sgt. Noam Aharon Masgadian and Staff Sgt. Meir Shimon Amar, of blessed memory. Sgt. First Class Binyamin Asulin, of blessed memory, also fell alongside them.

He said with pain, "These are my friends. Four of them had been with me in the battalion for a year".

Y. was also wounded during the rescue efforts. He recalled, "I came to evacuate one of my friends whose leg had been injured by an explosive device, and suddenly there was another explosion. I lay on top of him and felt my legs burning. I went over to one of the commanders and told him my leg hurt. He touched it and told me: Nothing happened, keep going".

Y. continued helping evacuate the casualties, and his injury was discovered only after the incident was over. Even then, he asked to remain in the field and complete the mission.

After he was evacuated to the hospital, doctors wanted to keep him under observation for 48 hours. But he insisted on leaving to attend his friends' funerals.

"I said there was no way I wouldn't be there for my friends' final journey, knowing I would never see them again. I got up on crutches and went to the funerals".

Just one week after being wounded, he was back fighting inside the Gaza Strip.

But returning to the battlefield does not erase the memories. Y. spoke about his friends' struggles with psychological wounds and the void left by the fallen soldiers.

"It's missing him, it's his smile, it's all the experiences we shared that stopped in a single day. We imagined coming out of the operation, all of us going out together, having a drink, talking, eating. And that was where it ended. At every team gathering, people are missing. You look around and see that they're not with us".

Asked how he could continue fighting after such a difficult experience, he replied, "If this is what I need to do, I will do it even if it happens another ten times. I do it because this is what they started, and I am here to finish it".

He decided to enlist following the October 7 massacre. At the time, he was studying at the Torat Yechiel Yeshiva in Jerusalem. During the Simchat Torah dancing, reports began arriving about what was happening in the Gaza border communities.

"I was in shock. After a while, I said to myself: Why am I not there? Why am I not going to protect the people of Israel? Why am I not helping the people of Israel?".

But for Y., the massacre was also a personal tragedy. Three of his yeshiva friends, who had left religious observance, went to the Nova music festival and were murdered.

"They had stopped being religious, went to the Nova festival to dance, and never came back. Their bodies were found only about a week later. It gave me a very strong desire to enlist. My sense of purpose grew much stronger".

When he turned 18, he enlisted in the Netzah Yehuda Battalion. Today, he wants to remind young people preparing to enlist of the meaning of military service and the reason they put on a uniform.

Ahead of the day of appreciation for the wounded, he offered another message, "It shouldn't end after one day. It should be all year, every day, 24 hours a day. When you see a wounded IDF soldier, whether or not he is undergoing rehabilitation, you need to support him, help him and see how you can make him smile".

He recalled with emotion the public's warm support during his hospitalization, "As soon as I arrived at the hospital, I received pizzas, hamburgers, clothes, everything. This is the people of Israel at their finest".

At just 19, after losing friends at Nova and on the battlefield, Y. continues to carry the same sense of mission that led him to enlist. For him, even being wounded did not change his decision to continue on the path of his fallen friends.