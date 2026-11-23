Actor Aviv Alush posted an Instagram story today (Monday) calling for all 19 Arab members of Knesset to be expelled from Israel and stripped of their citizenship and rights. He also opposed the possibility of forming a government with their participation.

Alush wrote, "Expel all 19 from the country!", adding, "Certainly do not give them citizenship and rights, certainly do not normalize them, certainly do not let them into the Knesset, and most certainly do not form a government with them and sleep with the enemy".

This is not the first time Alush has made harsh statements against Arab members of Knesset. Earlier this month, he criticized MK Ayman Odeh over remarks he made on a podcast filmed in Palestinian Authority territory.

During the podcast, Odeh declared, "The end of the occupation is a matter of time". Alush shared a clip of his remarks, claiming they revealed the positions of Arab members of Knesset.

Alush wrote at the time, "It would be one thing if they were saying this behind closed doors-but they are saying it to our faces". He added, "You do not need to be the head of the Shin Bet or a Middle East expert; you simply need to open your eyes and ears and understand that this entire group openly supports terrorism".

Later in the same post, Alush called for the lawmakers he was referring to to be removed from the political system, and even prosecuted or expelled from the country.

He wrote, "In a properly functioning state, they should be expelled from here or be in prison-certainly not sitting in Israel's Knesset and receiving a salary paid for with our money".