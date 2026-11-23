In 2012, three men born in different corners of the world sat down to dinner and discussed what it means to give someone a chance. Around the table were Marc Hamon, Shaul Mofaz and myself. We had come from different countries and followed different paths, but shared an understanding that ability alone does not determine where a young person ends up.

At a decisive moment, someone must recognize that ability and help turn it into opportunity. Our question was how to extend that opportunity to a new generation.

That conversation helped shape the Anières program in Israel. Today, it supports approximately 500 scholars at the Technion, helping talented young people from Israel’s social and geographic periphery, alongside new immigrants, pursue demanding degrees.

Behind those numbers lies a larger argument about our national future: Israel cannot afford to leave talent undiscovered simply because it belongs to someone without money, connections or a familiar address.

Israel’s technological achievements are a source of justified pride. Yet every discussion about investment, innovation and competitiveness should begin with a more fundamental question: who will develop the next breakthrough, and are we giving that person the chance to reach a university lecture hall?

A student struggling to cover rent or navigate a new language may possess precisely the ability our country needs. When financial circumstances prevent that student from progressing, the loss extends far beyond one household.

For Marc, this conviction grew from personal experience. As a young man from Morocco, he studied at the ORT institute in Anières, Switzerland, an institution that helped young people acquire the education and skills to build independent lives. He went on to become a successful entrepreneur, but never forgot what made that journey possible.

His decision to carry the Anières legacy into Israel reflects a powerful understanding of responsibility: an opportunity received can become an opportunity passed on. The Technion recognized his contribution with an honorary doctorate in 2025.

As an immigrant myself, I understand that beginning again requires much more than ambition.

There are unfamiliar institutions, cultural adjustments and the daily effort of finding your place. For a young person entering a demanding academic environment, those pressures can become overwhelming.

A scholarship helps pay the bills, while academic guidance, personal support and a community help make it possible to continue when the first difficult examination or lonely evening arrives.

This is why Anières combines financial assistance with academic and social support. Its students pursue fields including electrical engineering, computer science and data science, while building relationships that can sustain them through their studies and into professional life.

The Anières residences at the Technion give that community a physical home. A place to live becomes a place to belong, where students can exchange knowledge, confront difficulties together and begin imagining their contribution to the country.

The international track adds another dimension. With 110 students from 22 countries, it demonstrates the possibilities of connecting Jewish talent around the world with Israel’s academic institutions. Each student arrives with a different background, but their presence reflects a shared choice to pursue a future here.

That choice deserves a serious educational pathway, practical support and the confidence that Israel welcomes their ability and ambition.

At a time when Jewish students on campuses abroad are confronting antisemitism and questioning whether they can express their identity openly, Israel has an opportunity to offer something affirmative.

We must continue demanding that universities everywhere protect their Jewish students. Alongside that demand, we should make the case for studying in Israel on its own merits: rigorous education, meaningful professional prospects and the chance to help shape a society to which they belong.

Young Diaspora Jews should know what they can build here.

Delivering that promise requires patience. An engineering education takes years, and its full contribution unfolds over decades.

Yet philanthropy too often seeks immediate results, while public priorities shift with annual budgets.

Anières is planned and budgeted for decades ahead because students need continuity. A young person making a life-changing commitment should be able to trust that the support offered at the beginning will remain dependable throughout the journey.

This approach also requires partnership. The Technion provides the academic standards and institutional commitment on which the program rests. The Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, particularly its Student Authority, helps make the immigrant pathway possible.

Private funding contributes the flexibility and sustained commitment to connect these efforts. Together, they show how institutions can turn a shared ambition into an opportunity a young person can actually use.

The lesson reaches beyond one program. Israel should treat access to demanding scientific and technological education as a national investment. We need to search more widely for ability, remove the obstacles that waste it and measure success over a generation.

Three men sat down to dinner in 2012 because we understood what a chance could mean. Our hope is that, years from now, today’s students will sit around their own tables and ask how to give the next generation the same opportunity.

Robert Singer is the chairman of the Center for Jewish Impact, co-founder of the Anières program and a former CEO of the World Jewish Congress and World ORT.

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