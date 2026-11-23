מהומה בכנסת: משפחות שכולות נותרו בחוץ

Heated confrontations erupted in the Knesset on Monday during a debate on repealing the law changing the composition of the Judicial Selection Committee, after representatives of bereaved families were initially denied entry to the meeting and later prevented from addressing lawmakers before a vote.

The first confrontation began when bereaved families attempted to enter the meeting, prompting lawmakers to question why they were being kept outside. MK Roy Folkman, who was chairing the meeting at the time, told one lawmaker, "I said yes, but only later."

MK David Peter condemned the decision, saying, "You set up a committee with Mansour Abbas and leave bereaved families outside. What is this? We owe them a debt of blood. It is a shame we have to fight for this."

Following the protests, Folkman instructed staff to admit the families' representatives. He explained that he had intended to reserve the opening portion of the meeting for discussion among lawmakers, but his explanation failed to satisfy committee members.

"Why are you leaving them outside?" MK Simcha Rothman demanded.

מהומה בכנסת: "בעלי נהרג; אתם מעדיפים תומכי טרור"

Tensions flared again when MK Omri Ronen, who is affiliated with the Brothers in Arms movement, accused coalition lawmakers of similarly preventing bereaved families from participating in committee meetings they had chaired.

Coalition lawmakers rejected the accusation, insisting that bereaved families had been permitted to speak at their meetings. During the heated exchange, lawmakers denounced Ronen as a "disgraceful service refuser."

MK Tally Gotliv confronted him, saying, "You are a representative of Brothers in Arms. You were not given the floor because we will neither forget nor forgive your calls not to report for duty."

Representatives of bereaved families from the October Council, which is campaigning for the establishment of a commission of inquiry, were also admitted to the meeting.

A further dispute erupted when bereaved families opposed to establishing such a commission sought to enter the room but were turned away. Folkman explained that the meeting was closed to the public, prompting lawmakers to protest what they called a "dangerous precedent."

MK Efrat Rayten-Marom later assumed the chairmanship and announced that lawmakers would speak first, followed by a vote, before other participants would be given an opportunity to address the committee.

Coalition lawmakers demanded that the bereaved families be allowed to speak before the vote.

"Why silence them?" MK David Peter asked.

Several lawmakers offered to give up their allotted speaking time so the families could address the committee, but the disagreement continued, triggering another round of heated exchanges.

"Stop trampling on bereaved families," MK Almog Cohen shouted at Rayten-Marom.

Meanwhile, the Regavim movement sent an urgent letter to Knesset Speaker Matan Kahana and Knesset Legal Adviser Sagit Afik after its representatives were denied entry to a meeting of the Special Committee on the Basic Law: The Judiciary, chaired by Rayten-Marom.

According to Regavim, its representatives had registered in advance but were barred from entering the meeting that morning, along with representatives of other civil society organizations.

"This constitutes a serious infringement of transparency and a range of public and individual rights," the movement wrote, urging Kahana to intervene immediately and allow its representatives to participate.

Regavim also criticized Rayten-Marom, stating, "We have been active in civil society and attending Knesset committee meetings for years, yet it is an MK from the Democrats party who is blocking and silencing civil society organizations. The last time we checked the dictionary, democracy did not include trampling on and silencing the voices of civil society."