Emirates, the Dubai-based airline, has been named the world's best airline for 2027 in a new ranking published by US magazine TIME in partnership with research firm Statista.

The inaugural ranking draws on passenger reviews from around the world and an analysis of data covering more than 30 million flights. Notably, no European airline made the top 10.

Emirates secured first place, followed by Qatar Airways in second and Air New Zealand in third. Singapore Airlines ranked fourth, while Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific came fifth. Completing the top 10 were Delta Air Lines (sixth), South African Airways (seventh), China Southern Airlines (eighth), Air China (ninth), and American Airlines (tenth).

The ranking was based on passenger evaluations of airlines they had flown with over the previous three years. Travelers assessed seat comfort, service quality, food and beverages, in-flight entertainment, value for money, and family-friendly services.

Researchers also examined operational data from July 2025 through June 2026, including on-time performance and cancellation rates.

In addition to leading the overall ranking, Emirates topped the categories for value for money and business travel. Following the announcement, Emirates President Tim Clark said the airline remained committed to investing in service improvements and enhancing the passenger experience. He also thanked employees for their role in the achievement.

European airlines performed less strongly in the overall ranking. Turkish Airlines was the highest-ranked European carrier, placing 14th worldwide, followed by Finland's Finnair in 15th, Poland's LOT Polish Airlines in 16th, and British Airways in 17th. Spain's Iberia ranked 24th.

However, European carriers performed better in certain categories. Ryanair ranked first for reliability, based on operational data, while Virgin Atlantic was named the best airline for long-haul flights.

Israel's national carrier, El Al, did not appear among the top 25 airlines in the published overall ranking.