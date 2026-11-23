The legal battle over ritual circumcision in Belgium has reached the international stage, with the Jewish Council of Quebec in Canada submitting an urgent appeal to UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief Nazila Ghanea, urging her to intervene in criminal proceedings against two haredi mohels, or ritual circumcisers, in Antwerp.

The proceedings began after Belgian police raided the homes of the two mohels as part of an investigation into circumcisions allegedly performed without the required medical licenses or qualifications.

The case has raised widespread concern among Belgium's Jewish community and Jewish organizations worldwide, amid fears that the legal action could effectively lead to a ban on traditional ritual circumcision in the country.

Another hearing was held last week at the Antwerp Court of Appeal, where the mohels' lawyers sought a review of legal issues surrounding the charges against their clients.

In its appeal to the UN, the Canadian organization argued that restricting circumcision to licensed physicians could prevent members of the Jewish community from performing the religious practice in accordance with their traditions, constituting a serious infringement of religious freedom.

The organization urged the UN rapporteur to examine whether the Belgian authorities' actions comply with the country's international obligations to protect religious freedom and to help ensure that ritual circumcision can continue without fear of criminal prosecution.