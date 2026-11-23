Against the backdrop of clashes between elected officials and legal advisers during the previous Knesset term, a professional conference was held for Knesset members and parliamentary advisers to provide tools for addressing legal barriers in the work of the 26th Knesset.

The conference took place as the new Knesset began its work, following a term marked by tensions over the involvement of the attorney general, government ministries' legal advisers and Knesset committees' legal advisers in advancing legislation and policy.

The meeting focused on the division of powers between elected officials and legal advisers, and on ways Knesset members can advance initiatives even when faced with legal opposition.

During the conference, Noga Arbel, head of applied policy at the Yachin Center, outlined the standing of legal advisers in the Knesset and the limits of their authority in relation to elected officials.

Arbel told participants, "A distinction must be made between the provisions of the law and the Knesset's rules of procedure, and legal interpretations and practices that have become entrenched over the years."

She said, "Legal advisers play an important professional role, but that does not mean their authority overrides that of elected officials. Maintaining the division of powers is a fundamental condition for the proper functioning of the parliamentary system."

Alongside the legal discussion, participants were presented with practical tools for advancing bills and working in Knesset committees across various fields, including law, education, religion and state, security and Jewish identity.

CEO Oren Henig, who presented the professional tools available to Knesset members, emphasized the importance of translating professional research into legislative initiatives and practical policy.

Henig said, "Our task is not limited to identifying problems in the institutions of government, but also involves developing practical solutions that can become policy." He added, "Professional research, combined with familiarity with decision-making processes and legislative procedures, makes it possible to advance meaningful changes."