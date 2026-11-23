A major redevelopment project featuring skyscrapers of up to 50 stories is moving forward in Jerusalem's Talpiot industrial district, with plans to transform the area into a residential and commercial hub, *mynet Jerusalem* reported.

The project, known as SKY, is scheduled for consideration by the Jerusalem District Planning and Building Committee. It calls for the construction of 1,366 apartments in towers reaching approximately 182 meters (597 feet), alongside offices, stores, restaurants, and public facilities.

The development will cover approximately 29 dunams (7.2 acres) between General Pierre Koenig, Poalei Tzedek, and Yad Harutzim streets, near the planned light rail route.

Under the proposal, three existing industrial buildings will be demolished to make way for the new complex. The residential units will be divided equally between two sections, each containing 683 apartments.

The plans also include approximately 55,900 square meters of commercial and employment space and 14,350 square meters of built public facilities. An additional plot will be designated for public buildings.

Approximately 40% of the land will be allocated to public use, including roads, open spaces, and public facilities.

The project encompasses approximately 225,000 square meters of above-ground construction in its mixed-use sections and more than 100,000 square meters of underground space, including parking facilities.

The redevelopment is part of a broader transformation of Talpiot, an industrial area historically characterized by garages, carpentry workshops, warehouses, and small factories, into a mixed-use urban district.

Due to the proposed towers' height, the planning documents include special aviation safety requirements, including consultations with aviation and defense authorities and nighttime markings on the buildings.

The Jerusalem Municipality and Al Gagot Talpiot Jerusalem Ltd. are among the project's applicants, while architectural planning is being handled by Moshe Tzur Architects.

According to the planning documents, the project's estimated implementation period is up to ten years from the commencement of the plan.