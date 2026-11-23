A clip from the "Tochen Ehad" podcast, in which Balad chairman Sami Abu Shehadeh complains about the price of traditional doughnuts ahead of Hanukkah and expresses concern for large Jewish families, has gained traction on social media.

During the conversation, Abu Shehadeh spoke about his childhood, recalling, "My father worked as a solar and electric water heater technician in Bnei Brak. He worked for a haredi business owner. Their office was on Rabbi Akiva Street, and when I went to work with my father during school vacations, I would walk around Bnei Brak. I did that for many years."

Abu Shehadeh particularly recalled the period before Hanukkah, when he would visit Rabbi Akiva Street with his father and buy sufganiyot, the traditional Hanukkah doughnuts, at a local stand familiar to the city's residents.

He said that in those years, sufganiyot were an affordable treat for every family, even when the parents earned modest wages.

He said, "Back then, sufganiyot were something everyone could afford. Even my father, an ordinary laborer, could buy a box of sufganiyot. Today, it is impossible with this madness."

Abu Shehadeh went on to criticize today's sufganiya prices, which he said had turned the traditional treat into a significant expense for families with children.

He asked, "Each sufganiya costs so much money. It is crazy: all kinds of fillings, and eight shekels, ten shekels - for a single one. What is a Jewish man with several children supposed to do? What is he supposed to do?"

Watch the Hebrew video: