Israel's publicly funded broadcaster Kan 11 is facing sharp criticism online over its decision to air an investigation into the "Mosquito Procedure" on its "Zman Emet" program.

Many social media users accuse the broadcaster of using public funds to publish an investigation that they claim defames IDF soldiers, damages their reputations and could expose them to legal proceedings and risks internationally.

The anger centers on the fact that the investigation is being produced and broadcast by a public media organization funded by Israeli taxpayers. Critics argue that instead of protecting the reputations of soldiers sent to fight in the Gaza Strip, the broadcaster is providing a platform for allegations that could be used by groups campaigning against Israel and its soldiers around the world.

The investigation is expected to examine allegations that IDF forces used Palestinian Arab residents and detainees to search buildings and tunnels suspected of being booby-trapped or harboring terrorists before soldiers entered. Strong criticism of the broadcaster and its decision to address the subject began appearing online as soon as the program's trailer was released.

The trailer sparked a heated discussion on the "Rotter" forum. One user, known as "The Student," warned of the potential international repercussions, writing, "These things will immediately reverberate throughout the global media". The user later added, "If only they understood what they are doing to themselves. To their families and friends."

Other users directed their criticism specifically at the broadcaster's public funding. One wrote angrily, "My taxes are funding this sh*t." Another protested that anti-Zionist content was being broadcast at the public's expense.

The investigation also sparked debate on X. A user who identified himself as a soldier in the Golani Reconnaissance Unit criticized the decision to turn the subject into a major media investigation, writing, "The fact that the media put this out there as a sensational investigation is a disgrace!" He also said the procedure had been used on a limited basis and only in certain units.

Related articles Moving: Officer from Uzbekistan returns to Judaism

Another user expressed concern about the potential legal consequences for IDF soldiers, warning that they could find it difficult to travel abroad for fear of arrest warrants. This was a concern expressed by the user, not verified information about legal proceedings initiated as a result of the investigation.

Media personality Hanoch Daum also joined the criticism, describing in a post he published the complex operational conditions faced by IDF soldiers in Gaza. Daum recounted the experience of a team of soldiers who spent weeks operating in Gaza's tunnels while searching for intelligence about hostages.

He said those soldiers had, on several occasions, relied on assistance from Gaza residents familiar with the tunnel network, and that this assistance had been essential to saving their lives. He wrote, "And those lovely guys would not be alive today, not one of them, if they had not, in a few specific instances, been assisted by local Gazans."

Daum added that some of those Gazans knew the tunnels because their entrances were near their homes, while others had participated in digging them, stressing, "So they are not innocent."

However, Daum clarified that he did not presume to judge an investigation that had not yet aired and that an entire program should not be criticized on the basis of its trailer alone.

"I do not know what will be in the investigation and am not commenting on it (nor will I watch it, as I said), but I will say that personally, when choosing between the lives of that team of soldiers I met and the Gazans, I know whom I choose."