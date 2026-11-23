No matter what the Jews contribute, nobody gives a lick. If they came up with the cure for cancer, they’d say they caused it so they could make money on the cure. Yet Christians who respect us as the People of the Book have undertaken something extraordinary. After centuries of fervently awaiting the return of the Nazarite, they have helped achieve the resurrection of the Jew. This in itself is the greatest reformation the Church has ever known.

Under czarist rule the khappers, the snatchers, tore Jewish boys from their villages for twenty-five years of conscription and one fate: Christianity by force. Those who refused were beaten and starved, fed salted fish and denied water, kept from sleep and made to eat pork. Many died on the march or in the barracks. A total enslavement and washing of identity. Be like me or suffer. In Russia it was a stranglehold.

In Germany it came as an invitation to a societal kiss. Emancipation opened the ghettos. “Come play with me. Be like me, live like me and you will no longer be a resident alien."

The Jews hopped aboard as if it were the eagle’s wings carrying them to Jerusalem.

En masse they remade Judaism into a Christianized Reformation. They traded Hebrew for the vernacular and the intimacy of the simple shul for the grandeur of the cathedral, which they called a temple, with its organ and choir. They embraced Christmas and Easter as national holidays and many took the full exit into baptism. The conversos of Spain had taken the cross too. A Jew, Abraham Seneor, had helped arrange the marriage of Ferdinand and Isabella. I guess they didn’t want to pay the matchmaker’s fee.

Instead they expelled his people, and the Inquisition hunted those who converted for generations and burned them at the stake as far away as Mexico City and Lima.

The German Jews’ most fervent wish was to be the best Germans.

They outperformed in the sciences, literature, the arts, even the Olympics. A French Catholic historian, writing before the Holocaust, saw that the Jews’ gifts would not save them. He called antisemitism a betrayal of Christianity and laid the contempt at the Church’s own door:

“It was in vain that we locked them up for several hundred years behind the walls of the Ghetto. No sooner were their prison gates unbarred than they easily caught up with us, even on those paths which we opened up without their aid." - Anatole Leroy-Beaulieu, Israel Among the Nations

Heinrich Heine called baptism “the entrance ticket to European culture" and bought one himself. He came to regret it: “I very much regret having been baptized." He gave Germany the Lorelei. The Nazis burned his books and tore down his statue but could not stop the people from singing his song, so they printed it as “author unknown."

All the gifts that helped define Germany were eradicated when a "new king arose who did not know Joseph". Their racial science was a farce. The blond, blue-eyed Heine was a Jew. In occupied Prague, the statue of the Jew Mendelssohn stood on the roof of the concert hall among the great German composers, and the Nazis ordered it removed. The workmen could not tell him apart. As Prague tells it, they followed racial science and pulled down the one with the biggest nose.

And the one with the biggest nose was: Richard Wagner. He dared not attack Mendelssohn while he lived and did it after his death under an assumed name. In death, Wagner, a notorious and gutless antisemite, was called out for his big nose. Even in the worst of times, G-d has a sense of humor.

But more than gifts, it was fidelity. One hundred thousand of Germany’s roughly 550,000 Jews served in the Kaiser’s army, nearly one in five. Twelve thousand died in World War I. Seventeen thousand were awarded the Iron Cross Second Class and one thousand the Iron Cross First Class. In 1916, in the middle of the war, the army took a census of its Jewish soldiers to prove they were shirking.

The numbers proved the opposite so the army buried them.

Never would they be considered countrymen. They were held in contempt in proportion to their gifts. The more they gave, the more their neighbors pulled conspiracies out of thin air, worse than in the eras of the blood libel.

But the Jews pursued Germanness with a passion, morphing into Über-Bürger. Fritz Haber, like so many others, wanted only to be the best German he could be. He was baptized. He stayed in Germany and worked for the cause. He contributed to the German war effort by developing poison gas warfare. His wife Clara, herself a chemist, opposed his gas. After his triumph at Ypres, she took her own life with his pistol. He left for the front the next morning. Zyklon B, developed later as a pesticide through research associated with his institute, was used to exterminate his people.

It seems a special cruelty, from the most evil of minds, to take a Jew’s work and use it to commit genocide against his people.

And in the end, that most German of Germans had to flee Nazi Germany. He accepted Chaim Weizmann’s invitation to come to Rehovot and died in Basel in 1934 before he could go. The most German of Germans died on his way to Zion. How about that?

When the Nazis came, neither the Jews' contributions, their patriotism nor their Christianity protected them. Under the Nuremberg Laws, the baptized were counted as Jews by their grandparents. The SS demanded that its own men prove their ancestry back to 1750, lest a Jew who had slipped out of the ghetto lurk in the family tree.

They had been asked to abandon what made them different, only to learn their persecutors would never let them stop being Jews.

The first kiss turned out to be a death knell.

Their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren often met the same fate. The persecutors visited the sins of the fathers upon the children, to the third and fourth generations.

"He recalls the iniquity of parents upon children and grandchildren, to the third and fourth generations" - Exodus 34:7

Damned if you assimilate and damned if you don’t. What does humanity want? What does G-d want? Did the Jews being too good make them no good?

What metaphysical phenomenon could make a people throw stones into the well they drink from? To destroy a fount of productivity, inventiveness and contribution to the host society, unless it was never the design and purpose of the Jew? Is that why Jews could bring Messianic wonders into the world and still be hated? Is that why we are respected only as the People of the Book?

Did the secular Jewish writers and scholars ever read the Book and its admonitions? Did they think secularizing and baptizing would release them from its covenant? Did they think it was all one big coincidence, wrapping around in cycles again and again, like Ravel’s Boléro, the same theme returning louder each time, until it climaxed under Hitler, a Haman who succeeded?

The lawyers, the statisticians, the actuaries, all the people who make their living reading fine print and patterns, missed this one: the Torah. It speaks unequivocally. Whole sections read like proclamations, a warning issued in advance, an answer to whether the Jew can ever live like anyone else.

More unsettling is the uncanny series of persecutions that has decimated a nation in exile with the exactness of a planned agenda.

Even if Jews do not see it, or deliberately look away, the evangelicals are put on notice of G-d’s plan by studying what was written for us.

Keep the covenant and Israel becomes a wise and understanding people, G-d’s treasure, a kingdom of priests with Heaven’s own protektsia, where five chase a hundred and a hundred chase ten thousand. Forsake it and they flee when no one pursues, startled by a rustling leaf. In the morning they long for evening and in the evening for morning. Ten women bake in a single oven and the bread does not satisfy.

Read it and see the ghettos and the camps. The rustling leaf is the Jew in the attic, holding his breath at every footstep on the stairs. The ten women at one oven are the mothers of the Warsaw Ghetto, stretching a ration of a few hundred calories that never satisfied. The morning that longs for evening is the roll call at Auschwitz; the evening that longs for morning is the barracks. People chase Nostradamus and horoscopes for prophecy.

Here it is, written more than three thousand years before the camps, in a passage we read aloud in synagogue every year, in a hushed voice, hurrying through it.

"From outside, the sword will bereave, and from the chambers, terror" - Deuteronomy 32:25

In those chambers of terror I hear a veiled intimation of the gas chambers.

Did G-d no longer need us? Did He no longer want us? Or was this G-d’s plan all along? We cannot say so, for He has no needs or wants, other than to benefit all His creatures.

What we can say is that He is known for the elegance of His design, where nothing is arbitrary or superfluous, from the cosmos to the human body. Forty days before a child is formed, He arranges its match: the son of so-and-so will marry the daughter of so-and-so. The intense chastisements belong to that same exacting design, refining a nation He formed with His own hand to lead in devotion.

Our prayers call us to meditate on His word day and night. It was the hope of Jews buried alive in the pogroms and burned in the autos-da-fé. They carried it into the gas chambers, singing:

"I believe with complete faith in the coming of the Messiah, and even though he may tarry, nevertheless I await him every day" - Maimonides, Twelfth Principle of Faith

And G-d’s answer to that faith is written inside the curses themselves:

"Despite all this, while they will be in the land of their enemies, I will not have been revolted by them nor will I have rejected them to obliterate them, to annul My covenant with them" - Leviticus 26:44

According to Jewish tradition, the scope of our vision is veiled by corporeality and even the angels do not comprehend the death of the holy and innocent. When the angels questioned the gruesome cruelty of the Roman executions of the martyrs of Israel, G-d admonished them that He would turn the world back to its void and unformed state, not because they were forbidden to ask but so they might glimpse His incomprehensible intentions for existence, the joining of the physical and spiritual worlds to raise man to the level of a spiritual being. We may see the cause and the result of all things but we never find the understanding of how it all connects.

There is a difference between trusting that G-d can bring meaning from suffering and claiming we know why someone suffered. We can recognize His hand in restoration without knowing why He permitted devastation. The seed rots in the ground and new life emerges. After the Inquisition and the Expulsion from Spain came Safed, where the Arizal, Rabbi Isaac Luria, opened the secrets of Kabbalah to the world. After the Chmielnicki massacres of 1648-1649 came the wellsprings of the Hasidic masters. From the killing fields of the pogroms came the Jews who revived the ancient Judean vineyards. The loving Father bestowed the gift of Israel upon His child, sick and wounded from the Holocaust.

In 1967 Israel regained the Temple Mount and the biblical heartland, snatched by the Jordanians in 1948.

In 1973 G-d decided that on Yom Kippur we would serve Him in battle. Mount Hermon was returned to Israel, the mountain whose dew the Psalms tell us descends as blessing upon Zion. On October 7th one sharp, brutal blow pierced the callus of secular Jewish indifference. It taught us unity and identity, to embrace who we are not as an ethnicity but as a nation founded at Sinai. Somewhere lies the prime number of oneness, where the scattered and chaotic, the dark and light, the beautiful and ugly are all one in G-d’s unity.

I don’t know how it all works out and no one does. Not even the angels are privy to how. What remains is amor fati, the embrace of destiny. But not to see the writing on the wall, not to see what Scripture has told us so consistently in its warnings and their results, seems insane.

The apostle Paul carried the promise of Leviticus to the Gentile believers. He told them G-d had not rejected His people and warned them never to look down on the Jews. Those who took him at his word could not turn away from Israel in its hour of need. They extended love and believed.

The Catholic Church came to the table at the Second Vatican Council in 1965, when Nostra Aetate rejected the ancient charge that the Jews killed Christ.

It was a historic turn, though it came late, and some who still speak in the name of Catholicism to condemn the Jews never got the memo. Had it come a generation sooner, it might have spared my Nonna Carolina excruciating pain over her son’s marriage to a Jewish woman, and my older brother and sister her badgering. On a certain level, it was the bane of her existence. The evangelicals had climbed aboard more than a century before.

The strict Protestant sects that fled the state churches of Europe gathered in America and went to town on the prophets of Israel. They named their towns Salem, Bethel and Zion, taught Hebrew in their colleges and read Isaiah, Jeremiah and Ezekiel as living promises. When they read of the dry bones rising, they saw the Jewish people.

In 1891, five years before Herzl published The Jewish State, the evangelical preacher William Blackstone put the question to President Benjamin Harrison: “Why not give Palestine back to them again?"

Theodor Herzl was a Viennese man of letters, a playwright and journalist at home in the salons and opera houses of Europe. His grandfather sat under a rabbi who preached the return to Zion. Two generations later, the grandson kept a Christmas tree. Each successive generation affects the following one. He knew his Europe by heart and his Torah hardly at all. When he was tempted by a homeland in Uganda, Blackstone sent him a Bible with the prophecies of Israel’s return marked in its margins. The father of modern Zionism had to be handed the Jewish Book by a Christian minister. Read the Book. To the evangelicals, the return of the Jews to Zion was the Bible coming true before their eyes.

Today they read with that same wonder, meditating on the meanings behind the words and calling out to us. This is what arrests them: the history and the transformation of the Jew.

They have followed us through every trial and tribulation to the promise: I will not reject them. They know G-d is calling the Jews home to Judea.

"Behold, I will raise My hand toward the nations… and they will bring your sons in their arms, and your daughters will be carried on their shoulders" - Isaiah 49:22

Among evangelical Christians, that recognition has become an organized force for friendship and repair. The International Christian Embassy Jerusalem describes its founding supporters as seeking to comfort Jews in response to centuries of Christian antisemitism. Christians United for Israel grounds its support in G-d’s continuing covenant with the Jewish people.

To me, this is a beginning of redemption: Christians confronting the abuses committed in their religious inheritance and finding in their own Scriptures reasons to cherish the Jewish people.

Our contributions could not purchase acceptance. But among those who read the Book we have found people who recognize our calling. They value us as the People of the Book, entrusted with a covenant that still lives.

They want to be part of it. They too want to be blessed as a holy nation. America’s blessings derive in great part from its people who believe fervently in G-d, home and country, and in the well-being and survival of the Jewish people. They tie their fate to ours. Each nation has its calling. The beauty of Japheth’s many nations is to sincerely advance society through technology, law and statesmanship. The responsibility of Israel is to trade confusion for logic and indifference for intimacy between man and G-d.

Without the sensibility of the evangelicals, the nations would have no way to see it.

Is this not the greatest reformation of all? They bring blessings upon America, upon themselves and upon their offspring. They are blessed because they bless Israel.

Randy Yisroel Settenbrino is a writer, artist and public intellectual, passionate advocate for Israel and Jewish-Christian solidarity, and the founder of the Historic Blue Moon Hotel, recognized by National Geographic as one of the 150 most unique projects in the Western Hemisphere. Founder of Ohr Chodosh L ‘Zion, a cultural and spiritual initiative dedicated to restoring Jewish identity, courage, and moral clarity through the fusion of art, history, and living faith. His newest release on Amazon Between the Altar and the Sanctuary: The Life, Faith, and Fire of Rabbi Meir Kahane.