Antisemitism continues to soar in the United States, where ancient stereotypes and blood libels have been dressed in modern garb and legitimized as political discourse, particularly during the recent midterm electoral season.

Interfaith dialogue is traditionally discouraged when its goal is rapprochement with incongruous belief systems, and also because it evokes memories of forced disputations that always ended in persecution, degradation, or exile by the Church. Still, it cannot be ignored that Torah differs markedly from Christian doctrine in its radical monotheism and unwavering belief in G-d’s indivisibility. Torah also rejects the belief in partnership (shituf) between Hashem and other powers or entities (e.g., a trinity) and alien concepts like vicarious atonement and the apotheosis of man.

Accordingly, a number of sages have held it permissible to discuss Torah with Christians, and that the spread of Torah knowledge will presage the Geulah (redemption). Indeed, in his Responsum 149, the Rambam (Maimonides) stated: “And it is permitted to teach Christians the commandments, and to attract them towards [our knowledge]," because while they may not fully grasp Torah, they believe the Jews received it directly from Hashem. He thus concluded that by learning Torah “it is possible they will return to the proper path."

I recently had such an experience with a Christian colleague, who occasionally asks me to translate Tanakh passages he does not understand. Unlike many evangelicals, he believes that missionizing Jews is offensive and that Jewish conversion is not required for salvation. He also believes it is presumptuous for Hebrew illiterates to lecture Jews on what their scriptures mean. Interestingly, he learned Koine Greek to be able to read Christian scripture in its original language but never studied Hebrew to facilitate his understanding of Tanakh. And though like most Christians he believes it is foundational, he admittedly has read little beyond Bereishit (Genesis), a few chapters of Shemot (Exodus), certain selections from Tehillim (Psalms), and select passages from the Nevi’im (Prophets), though rarely in order or context and never from credible Jewish sources.

He recently showed me a bible app containing Christian scripture in both English and Greek, and the “Old Testament" in English, Greek, and Hebrew. The app sets out the subject scriptures in English and their source languages in parallel columns or footer paragraphs, with selections from Jewish scripture in Hebrew and English and explanatory footnotes elucidating Hebrew, Greek, and Aramaic commentary, vocabulary, and idioms. He told me that while he knows no Hebrew, the app has helped his understanding of Jewish scripture, and by way of illustration, he quoted his favorite Psalm (Tehillim, Chapter 2) and its exegesis on the app.

When translated literally, this psalm begins: “Why have nations gathered and [why do] kingdoms think vain things" and ends with: “Arm yourselves with purity lest He become angry and you perish in the way, for in a moment His wrath will be kindled; the praises of all who take refuge in Him." (Tehillim 2: 1, 12.) The English version on the app, however, uses the mistranslation found in most Christian bibles, which typically render Psalm 2, verse 12 as: “Kiss the Son, lest He [G-d] become angry…" My friend believed the translation to be accurate and that the “Son" we are commanded to “kiss" can only refer to Jesus - until I inquired how he could be so sure without the ability to read it in the original language.

Reading from the Hebrew column displayed on his screen, I explained that the text of verse 12 in the original reads: “nashku bar pen ye'enof v'tovdu derech…," which in Biblical Hebrew translates as, “arm yourselves with [or embrace] purity [bar] lest he become angry and you perish in the way…," not "kiss the son..." In response, my friend cited a footnote stating that the word “bar" means “son" in Aramaic. I told him that while the footnote was correct, the Psalms are written in Hebrew not Aramaic, which though cognate to Hebrew is a distinct language, and that the proper word for son in biblical Hebrew is “ben" not “bar."

When he defended the mistranslation of “bar" as “the Son," despite the absence of the definite article "the" (the prefix “ha" in Hebrew), I reiterated that “bar" has a different meaning in Aramaic. To illustrate the point, I noted that the word “bar" has multiple meanings in English as well, including saloon, obstacle, and steel rod, any of which might fit the sentence grammatically; but they do not convey the meaning or context of the original Hebrew.

I also explained the significance of the missing definite article “ha" (the) relative to the word “bar," a noun derived from the Hebrew root “barar" meaning “purify" or “clean." I said that if the Psalmist had wanted to say, “kiss the son," he would have used Hebrew terminology (i.e., “ben," not “bar"). He also more likely would have written, “nishku et ha-ben," consisting of the command “nishku" (third verbal form, future tense for kiss) followed by “et ha-ben" (a phrase containing the grammatical particle “et" - a direct object marker - together with the definite article “ha" to produce the prefixed word “ha-ben," meaning “the son"). As a serious logophile, my friend finally understood.

I then asked whether he now believed Church translators could have corrupted the Hebrew text to insert Christological references not found in the original; and based on my explication he conceded the probability. This prompted an enlightening conversation that ended with him acknowledging what he did not know and resolving to learn some Hebrew.

The problem is that not all Jews know enough for meaningful scriptural discussion. Most yeshiva students stop learning Tanakh by fifth or sixth grade and rarely engage in the systematic study of Jewish history. And non-Orthodox educational programs lack comprehensive instruction in Hebrew language, biblical text, and rabbinic literature.

Though Jews need not learn Christian scripture to defend against spiritual assault, they must learn their own before engaging in dialogue.

They should also know that not all our interlocutors are bad-faith actors; indeed, there are many fine Christians (like my friend) who genuinely respect Judaism and support Israel and the Jewish people unreservedly. If we are to fulfill our role as a light to the nations, however, we should be prepared to discuss Torah in order to dispel scriptural illiteracy and confront doctrinal chauvinism born of ignorance (or malice).

As in ages past, the phased strategy of antisemites is to dehumanize Jews individually, delegitimize them collectively, ostracize them universally, and ultimately remove them from society by forced assimilation or physical annihilation. At the same time, missionaries seek to divorce Jews from the faith of their ancestors and compromise them spiritually, while far-right religious zealots disseminate hoary antisemitic conspiracy theories made shriller by their hostility towards the burgeoning Noahide movement.

Those who advocate physical extermination are malevolent but transparent regarding their intentions. Others plead ignorance when their rhetoric leads to violence, though the failure to analyze the stereotypes underlying their prejudice does not ameliorate their malice. Indeed, willful ignorance is intentional and often flows from the passionate embrace of anti-Jewish propaganda; for example, the exclusionist myth of an ancient "Palestinian people" with a culture and society that never existed. Some, however, have shown the ability to renounce antisemitism upon learning that Jewish history is objectively verifiable, while revisionist fantasies are not.

On the spiritual front are missionaries who seek to subvert the Jewish soul, including both hateful supersessionists and supportive proponents who profess love for Israel and the Jewish people. But whether hostile or friendly, the common denominator binding them is ignorance of Hebrew Scripture; and while friendly evangelists claim their faith is vindicated by the Tanakh, their knowledge of it is lacking and inconsistent with the original. What they call the “Old Testament" differs markedly in structure, content and meaning from Tanakh, which can only be truly understood and appreciated when read on its own terms, unobscured by Christological blinders.

Because many Jews feel they must embrace friendship wherever it can be found, however, they often overlook (or are too scripturally uneducated to recognize) conversionary agendas that conflict with Torah. Whereas it is easy to recognize genocidal or racial forms of antisemitism, it is far more difficult to identify the subtler risk from those who claim to love us. Rather than avoid confrontation with evangelicals, Jews with solid scriptural backgrounds should engage in order to educate and fulfill their role as an ohr l'goyim (“light unto the nations") in accordance with the words of the Prophet (Yeshayahu, 42:6; 49:6).

It can benefit them and us - particularly as it might engender real friendships to offset the electoral triumph of antisemitism at the polls during the November midterms.

Matthew Hausman is a seasoned trial attorney and adjunct professor of law and criminal justice with nearly forty years' experience as a journalist and editor. A former correspondent specializing in science, health and medical news and legal affairs commentary, Mr. Hausman now writes and speaks about constitutional and international law, foreign policy, Israel and Jewish affairs, and his work has been published throughout the US, Canada, Israel, and Australia.