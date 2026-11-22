It is very hard to find anything positive, anything genuine, in what the Eisenkot group called the "struggle for change". Would anyone from the ranks of the Change Bloc have managed the war with greater skill? Would they have achieved better results? And if equal share of the burden is the issue, how is it that it suddenly is not a necessary condition for forming a government?

But instead of wallowing in frustration over the election results, we must first pay attention to the fact that, for some reason, the Change Bloc did achieve a certain level of success.

In the business world, thinking in this direction is expected and sometimes even critical when facing competitors. Even if you are sure you are far better than your competitor, you must not ignore their achievements. No less importantly, in the public sphere of the People of Israel, there is great value in examining the success of the other side. In simple words, we are allowed to ask ourselves: "Why did the Holy One, Blessed be He, let this happen?"

We can learn about this from the story of Micah’s idol. Toward the end of the Book of Judges, it is told of Micah, an exceedingly wicked man, who set up an altar for idolatry within the territory of the Tribe of Benjamin, just five mil away from the Tabernacle in Shiloh. [1]

In the Gemara (Sanhedrin 103b), it is told that the smoke of Micah’s incense, placed before the idol he built, rose and mingled with the smoke of the incense rising from the altar in Shiloh. The ministering angels sought to push away the smoke of Micah’s idol, but the Holy One, Blessed be He, said to them: "Leave him alone, for his bread is available to wayfarers".

A completely unexpected response. After all, one of the virtues of the incense is that it connects Israel to their Father in Heaven. Is there really room alongside this incense smoke for the smoke of idolatrous incense as well?

It turns out that there is something positive in Micah’s deeds: he is hospitable. Wayfarers in need of a roof over their heads and something to eat find a respite with him. In that regard, he can be relied upon.

Here it is important to remember that the story of Micah appears right next to the story of the Pilegesh Bagiv'a. We will not go into the details of that horrifying story, brought at the end of the Book of Judges. Suffice it to say that the tragedy that struck the nation in that generation stemmed, among other things, from a lack of hospitality. In light of this, the decision "Leave him alone, for his bread is available to wayfarers" is far less surprising. This is how the Chatam Sofer explains it in his commentary on the Torah.

See how far things go: the smoke of Micah’s incense was not rejected, despite his grave deeds, by virtue of one seemingly marginal merit-hospitality.

And back to us, to current events. It is not hard to identify "idols" in the form of a willingness to sit in a government with haters of Israel, the demand raised in the past to yield to the demands of Hamas terrorists in exchange for hostages, and the incomprehensible hatred toward the Prime Minister of Israel.

And yet, the people of the Change Bloc got to where they got: they received the mandate to form the new government. What reeking smoke.

What are we supposed to conclude from this? What is their redeeming quality, that "bread available to wayfarers," by virtue of which they achieved success? And more importantly, what is missing among us that we have failed to identify until now?

Perhaps it is worth lending an ear to the relentless call for "change". Perhaps something real, something of depth, can be found in the very essence of this demand.

From the people of the Change Bloc themselves, it is hard to get a meaningful definition of change. Not on the security front, not on the economic front, and as is now becoming clear, not on the social front either, where the equal share of the burden supposedly stood at the forefront of the change-leaders' minds.

But there is definitely room for change. A change in approach, on several sensitive and even highly charged issues. Instead of settling for defensiveness and reacting to the initiatives of others, we must lead initiatives of our own.

On the issue of enlistment: We must shift from a posture of defensiveness and evasion to a proactive stance. We must lead a deep change in the army, so that it begins operating according to Torah values rather than gender-equality values. Additional units should be established for young men who abandoned their legendary party, Shas, precisely because they do not want to rule out the option of enlisting.

On the issue of settlement: We should encourage initiatives like Nahal groups in the Gaza Strip. Why not? And regarding the Hilltop Youth-you, on behalf of the state, should initiate settlement on the hilltops, openly or covertly. And not only in Area C. We must advance the redemption of homes in Shechem (Nablus) and Gaza City, just as was done in Hebron. All artificial divisions of the territories of the Land of Israel, which belongs in its entirety to the People of Israel, must be erased.

On the spiritual plane: We must encourage the establishment of additional initiatives that will allow access and connection to Jewish roots for everyone who has awakened to this. Some through tzitzit , some through tefillin , some through Shabbat observance and candle lighting, and some through all of these combined.

In the field of education: We must encourage every framework that promotes Torah study, from early childhood up to higher yeshivot and kollelim . We must change the distorted perception that "whoever does not study Torah should enlist". On the contrary, we must help those who do not study Torah to begin studying. And those who are already filled with Torah-let them enlist and uplift the spirit of the entire army.

Aliyah from the United States: On an issue that barely makes it onto the public agenda-the immigration of U.S. Jews. What vision does the state have without a third of the Jewish people? Let us start on the scale of one million Torah-observant Jews with a clear, strong connection to the State of Israel. The time has come for them to come and take part in the redemption of our people.

If the leadership has known until now how to transition from defensive postures to initiative and offense on the various fronts, after far too many years of defensiveness, and if it has recently begun advancing a shift from dependence to independence regarding U.S. economic aid as well, there is no reason it should hesitate to initiate changes in the other areas too. Through this, the truly great change will find expression: setting a vision for the future of the State of Israel.