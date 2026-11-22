Dozens of bereaved siblings have appealed to MK Elisaf Peretz of the Yashar party, demanding that he not support the formation of a government that would rely on the Arab parties.

In a letter sent to Peretz, whose two brothers fell in the line of duty, the bereaved siblings called on him to vote against such a government and uphold his public commitments, but stressed that they expected him to remain a Knesset member and work from within the parliament to oppose its formation.

They wrote, "We, the bereaved brothers and sisters of soldiers and civilians who fell in Israel's wars and in acts of terrorism, address you with a clear demand: Do not lend your support to the formation of a government that relies on the Arab parties".

They went on to address Peretz's public activities and his commitment to the legacy of the fallen, writing, "As someone who himself lost two brothers in Israel's wars, and who for years represented a legacy of heroism through lectures to young people and care for bereaved siblings, you know well the heavy price paid by the families and the meaning of national responsibility toward the fallen and their legacy".

They continued, "It is inconceivable that a government in Israel would rely on parties that do not share a commitment to the state's security and values, whose members are unable to condemn terrorism and some of whom even support it and the terrorists in prison. From you in particular, we expect a firm stand and a refusal to lend your support to this. This is not the legacy of our heroic brothers and sisters. As a member of the 'Yashar!' party, we call on you to act with genuine integrity, remain faithful to the values and the public you were elected to represent, and state unequivocally that you will not be part of a government dependent on the Arab parties".

Alongside their demand that he oppose the government's formation, the signatories made clear that they were not calling on Peretz to resign from the Knesset. They wrote, "There are moments when a public stand based on values is required, and this is one of them. You must vote against such a government and work against it from within the Knesset. We trust you to remain faithful to your values and keep your promises".