A 20-month-old Syrian girl returned to Israel last week for a second life-saving heart procedure at Wolfson Medical Center, nine months after undergoing emergency surgery at the same hospital.

The toddler, Heba, was treated by the Israeli humanitarian organization Save a Child’s Heart, which worked alongside Israeli Flying Aid to arrange her journey from Syria.

For security reasons, Heba's mother, Carmela, concealed their destination even from her two older children. Accompanied by a relative, she traveled with Heba through several checkpoints inside Syria before reaching the Israeli border.

Heba was just 11 months old when she first arrived in Israel after a Syrian cardiologist identified a serious heart defect requiring urgent intervention.

She suffered from coarctation of the aorta, a narrowing of the main artery responsible for carrying blood from the heart throughout the body. Her blood oxygen levels were dangerously low, and doctors feared she might not survive the journey.

Dr. Lior Sasson, Director of Pediatric Cardiac Surgery at Save a Child’s Heart, and his surgical team performed the operation that saved her life.

Nine months later, Heba returned to Wolfson for a cardiac catheterization. Doctors reported that she is developing well.

During her latest hospitalization, Sylvan Adams, President of the World Jewish Congress Israel and a longtime supporter of Save a Child’s Heart, visited Heba and her mother at the Sylvan Adams Children’s Hospital.

Adams met with the family alongside Sasson and fellow surgeon Dr. Hagi Dekel, hearing firsthand about the risks Carmela had taken to obtain treatment for her daughter.

"Meeting Carmela and Heba brought home to me why Save a Child’s Heart is such a wonderful Israeli program," Adams said.

"I listened to Carmela talk about what it took to get her daughter here and how much she was prepared to risk to give Heba a chance. Then I looked over at Heba and she smiled at me. I’ll remember that warm, confident smile for a long time.

"This is what I believe Israel can and should do for its neighbours, the Tikkun Olam that we practice as part of our Jewish heritage which is embedded in the DNA of our Jewish state," he said.

"Carmela trusted us with her daughter’s life. We have a responsibility to see her care through, wherever she is."

Sylvan Adams visiting Syrian toddler Heba Save a Child’s Heart

During the hospitalization, Carmela also received assistance from Nava Gershon, head nurse of the Pediatric Surgical Ward and a veteran member of Save a Child’s Heart.

Gershon communicated with the Syrian mother in Arabic, a language she learned from her parents. Her father was born in Damascus, while her mother came from Lebanon.

Dr. Alona Raucher Sternfeld, Director of Pediatric Cardiology, emphasized the importance of continued medical monitoring after surgery.

"Providing life-saving treatment is only the first step. Following up with our patients is equally important to monitor her progress, ensure her continued recovery, and give her the best possible chance for a healthy future," she said.

Heba has since returned home to Syria, but her treatment continues. She requires medication three times daily, with each prepared supply remaining usable for approximately six weeks.