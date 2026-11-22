The United Nations COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, ended on Sunday without an overarching agreement after more than two weeks of negotiations failed to resolve disputes over fossil fuels and financial assistance for developing countries.

The conference, which continued nearly 48 hours beyond its scheduled conclusion, became the longest UN climate summit on record. It was the first time since the 2009 Copenhagen summit that participating countries failed to adopt a comprehensive final agreement.

The European Union, Norway, Panama, and the Marshall Islands were among those opposing the final proposal presented by the conference's Turkish and Australian leadership.

Ireland's Minister for Climate, Energy, and the Environment, Darragh O'Brien, speaking on behalf of the EU, criticized the proposed agreement for excluding any explicit reference to fossil fuels.

"It is unconscionable that we would have a climate act that makes no reference to fossil fuel, no reference to transitioning away from fossil fuels," O'Brien said.

Saudi Arabia, Russia, and other major fossil fuel producers had resisted efforts to include such language in the final document.

The dispute centered on whether the summit should reaffirm and advance the commitment reached at COP28 in Dubai in 2023, when participating countries agreed for the first time to move away from fossil fuels.

Although the proposed COP31 agreement referenced the Dubai summit's decisions, several countries argued that it did not establish sufficient measures to implement that commitment.

Another major disagreement involved financial assistance for poorer countries facing the consequences of climate change. The proposed agreement called for tripling funding to help countries adapt to rising temperatures by 2035 but did not establish a clear financial baseline.

The draft also promoted technologies designed to capture and remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Several countries and environmental organizations expressed concern that the provisions could encourage continued fossil fuel production rather than reductions in emissions.

As opposition mounted during Sunday's closing session, COP31 President Murat Kurum, Turkey's environment minister, acknowledged that the necessary consensus could not be secured.

"We did all that we could," Kurum said, announcing that no further proposal would be advanced.

Australia's Chris Bowen, who served as president of negotiations, described the outcome as "very disappointing," citing the unresolved disputes over fossil fuels and climate financing.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also expressed frustration with the failure to secure an agreement.

"I share the very profound frustration of all those who expected governments to rise to the moment the climate crisis demands," he said.

Despite the failure of the main negotiations, the summit produced several separate initiatives. More than 90 countries supported a pledge to increase electricity's share of global final energy consumption to 35% by 2035.

The negotiations took place shortly after a UN environmental report warned that global temperatures were expected to exceed the Paris Agreement's target of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels.

The report projected that existing government policies could result in approximately 2.8 degrees Celsius of warming by the end of the century.

Several unresolved issues, including climate financing and further implementation of fossil fuel transition commitments, are expected to return to the negotiating agenda at next year's UN climate summit in Ethiopia.

The collapse of the Antalya negotiations does not invalidate commitments adopted at previous UN climate conferences.