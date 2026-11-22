Libya's eastern-based government announced on Sunday that an explosion at the Benghazi naval base appeared to have originated aboard a Russian vessel, with investigators examining the possibility of a drone attack.

According to the government's initial findings, the ship was docked at Benghazi port for refueling and supplies while returning to Russia. The stop was conducted under existing maritime cooperation agreements between Libya and Russia.

Two medical sources confirmed that several people had sustained injuries, although no deaths were reported. Details regarding the number of casualties and their nationalities were not immediately available.

Axios reporter Barak Ravid, citing a source with knowledge, reported that the Ukrainian SBU security service conducted the long-range strike against the Russian warship in Libya.

Russian officials had not responded to the incident, and no group or country had claimed responsibility for the suspected strike.

The eastern-based government said the port's infrastructure, naval installations, and storage facilities remained secure. Operations were expected to return to normal after firefighters extinguished the blaze and security personnel completed their assessment of the area.

Libyan authorities condemned the suspected attack, describing it as an infringement of the country's sovereignty and a danger to maritime security.

The government warned that it would pursue diplomatic and legal action against those determined to be responsible.

It also stressed that Libya would not permit its territory, ports, or territorial waters to become a battleground for international disputes.