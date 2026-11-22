Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens

Bright copper kettles and warm woolen mittens

Brown paper packages tied up with strings

These are a few of my favorite things

(“My Favorite Things", lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II)

Early morning, all is quiet. The silence before the day, the silence as night’s serenity blends into morn. The time of day when fragments of dreams drift into the dawning of reality, heralding the day’s arrival with a pink hue of lingering dreaminess, or is it dawn? I listen intently to the stillness before the new day’s awakening. The quiet absence before the presence. The utter tranquility before I will let the presence of a tempest into my sacred world of dreams.

Was this what the feeling was like, long ago, in the Garden of Eden?

As night’s peacefulness edges toward the point where dreams meet reality. Will they drift away? Or be actualized?

For we are now in the month of Kislev, the month of darkness, but also the month of miracles and dreams. In this month begins the holiday of Hanukkah, the holiday when we celebrate the miraculous. Night drifts into day, dreams mingle with reality, the possible merges into the impossible, until all is possible. We feel the touch of the Divine in our lives, the promise of fulfillment of our Divine destiny, both as individuals, and as a Nation.

In this week’s parasha, Parashat Vayeitzei, we read of Jacob’s dream. “…and behold! a ladder set up on the ground and its top reached to heaven; and behold, angels of G-d were ascending and descending upon it" (Genesis 28:12)

“And behold, the Lord was standing over him, and He said,"I am the Lord, the God of Abraham your father, and the God of Isaac; the Land upon which you are lying to you I will give it to you and to your seed….I am with you, and I will guard you wherever you go, and I will restore you to this Land…" (Genesis 28:13-15)

Red roses are once again climbing up the sides of my window, their petals brushed with last night’s rain, or are those angels’ tears? Early morning sunshine sparkles merrily off the tiny drops, beckoning me into todays future with a glowing promise.

But the sun’s sparkle can no longer entice me into a world of beauty. Instead, a gray cloudiness, a persistent haze refuses to depart, even as dreams of the night melt into the day’s presence.

Has it been more than three years now?

More than three years, in which the vision of raindrops on roses, the simple image of dew sparkling off soft glowing leaves, has became quite hazy. The sparkle of dew mingles with the glisten of tears, and a soft mist of unreality settles over both. A haze which refuses to depart, despite.

And now. As the reality of a new situation begins to take hold of our hearts, of our lives.

Do we still dare to hope, to dream? To set our sites further than we are capable of, to aim for the stars, for the heights of the Heavens?

In our thoughts, in our dreams, to where are we heading?

As in a dream, I once again hear echoes of the prayers of the High Holidays: “Shaarei Shamayim Petach…" Once again, we are standing at the portal where prayers ascend to heaven, and divine blessings descend. In a vision of the night, we see angels ascending, bringing our prayers to the Holy Throne. We await the angels’ descent, bringing with them an answer to our prayers, a blessing for our Nation. May the gates of Heaven open, and mercy and blessings be bestowed upon us, the Nation of Israel, today.

Just last week, there was a report of a large group of passengers stranded on a cable car in the skies of Haifa. On their way somewhere, they found themselves simply situated above, waiting for redemption. Waiting to place their feet back on earth, which they supposed would be a more pleasant reality. Or perhaps, they were already redeemed. High above the earthly struggles we face here below. Suspended, with the supreme knowledge, the utmost awareness, that our lives are in the Hands of God.

And when they finally landed, when their feet touched the soil once again of the Land of Promise, what did they find? Did they bring down with them to earth a touch of the wild freedom, the blissful tranquility, which they felt Above? Were their hearts overwhelmed with a feeling of sanctity, of blessing?





As we, caught between a nightmare and a dream. Clinging to a promise, to a blessing made long ago to our forefathers. To a blessing upon us as a Nation, whispered to us at night as we sleep, which lingers as night’s dreams swirl into the arrival of morn.

The narrative in Parashat Vayeitzei continues: “And Jacob awoke from his sleep, and he said, “Indeed, the Lord is in this place, and I did not know (it). And he was frightened, and he said, “How awesome is this place! This is none other than the house of God, and this is the gate of Heaven." (Genesis 28:16-17)

And we. As we settle now into an uneasy reality of a seemingly lessening existential threat, with pained tragedy hovering over our daily reality, can we maintain a sense of wonder in our lives?

We wake from a dream, or is it from a nightmare, and we too discover, as did Jacob before us: " How awesome is this place! This is none other than the house of God "

Sunlight glistens through the branches of heavy foliage, shadows dance on the grass as a gentle breeze blows through the leaves. The black and white kitten has returned, and is once again sitting by my feet. Close enough to be present, far enough away as to be just beyond reach. A warm cup of coffee is slowly cooling in my hands as I view the scene, with reverence.

What would our lives be like, what would our days be like, if we lived in that sublime awareness, that we too are in the house of God, that we too are standing at the gate of Heaven?

Can we maintain within us the knowledge that the very land we step upon, the Land we are defending, is Holy? And the life we treasure, the life we are fighting for, is Holy too.

Can we succeed, despite the tragedy and horrors we have encountered, to maintain our goodness, kindness. Respect for one another. Cherishing the Life into which we were born. Cherishing the holiness which is our birthright, as it is written: “Speak to all the congregation of the children of Israel, and say to them: You shall be Holy, for I the Lord Your God am Holy" (Leviticus19:2





As hope and gratitude alternate with grief and anguish. How do we answer? What is our call?

Can we still dream, can we still hope, can we imagine a life of peace and kindness, keep that image alive in our hearts, in our response to the world we are in.

Can we keep the light in our lives? Can we keep a sense of holiness, the knowledge that we are walking on sacred ground, the knowledge that we are the Chosen People in the Land of Promise?

Echoes of the prayers of the High Holidays are floating on the morning breeze, whispering in the rustle of leaves. “As clay we are in the Hands of the Potter."

May we allow ourselves to be as clay. To be shaped into the Divine image of our destiny. For that we pray.

There we wish to dwell. In the place of inner serenity and sanctity, where our hearts, our thoughts, our actions are in alignment with our Divine nature.

There we wish to dwell. In the Holy Land, in the place of outer sanctity, where the life as we know it, the future for our children and grandchildren, is being formed into a better one. We can see before our eyes a vision of a future of kindness, where the expression of the Divine is almost palpable.

May we awake in the morning to find that we too are in the House of God, somewhere beyond our dreams.

There was a time, Before. When raindrops sparkled gaily on the petals of roses. When light shined brightly off the copper of kettles, and we were warmed by the soft touch of woolen mittens.

May we be blessed by a return of the day when life’s simple pleasures, the daily gifts from Heaven, appear before our eyes and enter our souls.

“Vetechezena einaynu b’shuvcha l’Tzion b’rachamim…. “

And may our eyes see Your return to Zion, with mercy.

Blessed are you, O Lord, Who returns His Holy Presence to Zion.

According to Kabbalist teachings, Tzion represents a spiritual spark, “netz“, of the Divine.

May our eyes be open, may our hearts be open, to see. To feel the spark of warmth, of comfort of serenity and holiness.

May we be blessed, to live always in the house of God. May the Divine Presence find a home among us, always.

Our eyes will yet see with delight, the magical sparkle of raindrops, the soft glow of light shining gaily through the haze.

Our nation will yet glow with the Holiness with which we are blessed, which is our destiny.

One day, in the Land of peace and promise. Perhaps today.

“Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever" (Psalm 23:6).

Dr. Devorah Ungar is an American-born scientist, musician, author and thinker. She lives in Israel with her children and grandchildren. Ungar is known for her lyrical, Torah-inspired writing, weaving together poetry and song to create profound visions of hope, solace, and peace.

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