Rebeca Grynspan, a Jewish economist and former vice president of Costa Rica, remains the frontrunner to become the next United Nations secretary-general, despite opposition from two countries with veto power on the UN Security Council.

According to The Jewish Chronicle, Grynspan's candidacy has encountered resistance from the United States and Russia over her positions on Israel, China, and the war in Ukraine.

According to Reuters, Grynspan received 10 votes in favor and four against in Friday's informal Security Council ballot. Two of the negative votes came from permanent members with veto power, although the countries involved were not identified because the ballot was secret.

The Security Council consists of 15 members, including five permanent members: the United States, Russia, China, Britain, and France. A candidate needs at least nine votes to secure the council's recommendation, without opposition from any permanent member.

According to Politico, the Trump administration has expressed concerns about Grynspan's criticism of Israel and what it considers an insufficiently firm position toward China.

Russia reportedly opposes her candidacy because of statements criticizing Moscow's actions during its war against Ukraine, particularly its decision to suspend grain shipments through the Black Sea.

Despite these obstacles, Grynspan has led eight of the nine informal voting rounds and remains the strongest contender to succeed António Guterres, whose term ends on December 31.

If appointed, she would become both the first Jewish secretary-general and the first woman to lead the United Nations.

Grynspan served as Costa Rica's vice president between 1994 and 1998 under President José María Figueres. She also held senior government positions involving housing, economic development, and social affairs.

Her family history is closely connected to the persecution of European Jews. Her parents fled Poland in the years preceding World War II and later found themselves in displaced persons camps.

Both attempted to immigrate to British Mandatory Palestine but were detained by British authorities and transferred to Cyprus. They met while detained there and subsequently settled in Costa Rica, where they married and raised their family.

The Security Council is expected to continue consultations and voting as the deadline to select Guterres' successor approaches.