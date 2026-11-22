A Scottish DJ and music producer has received a £20,000 taxpayer-funded music award for an album containing an inflammatory recording from an anti-Israel demonstration, according to a report by The Jewish Chronicle.

Nick Cronin, an Aberdeen-based producer who performs under the name Vagrant Real Estate, won the Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award on November 6 for his hip-hop album 'Neither Collar Nor Crown.'

The album includes a track titled 'NMIL,' which features audio from a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Edinburgh. The recording includes a speaker directing abusive language toward Israel and the British monarchy before leading demonstrators in chants calling for a free Palestine.

The award is supported by Creative Scotland, a publicly funded arts organization that also financed a controversial pro-Palestinian cultural event in Glasgow.

That event, titled 'From the Rivers to the Seas,' featured films, poetry readings, and workshops at the Tramway arts venue from November 11 to 15. According to the report, the event received nearly £1 million in public funding and faced accusations that its messaging promoted the elimination of Israel.

The decision to recognize Cronin's album prompted criticism from Scottish opposition politicians.

Scottish Conservative culture spokesman Murdo Fraser condemned the use of public funds for projects featuring inflammatory rhetoric, arguing that Creative Scotland must take responsibility for the potential consequences of the material it supports.

Reform UK's public sector reform spokesman Max Bannerman also criticized the award, accusing the Scottish National Party-led government of directing public funding toward projects reflecting favored political positions.

Creative Scotland defended the independence of the selection process, explaining that the SAY Award is decided by a rotating panel of experts representing different backgrounds and perspectives.

"We do not seek to influence decision-making of funded organisations," a spokesperson said.

The Scottish Government similarly stated that responsibility for funding and award decisions rests with Creative Scotland.

Cronin, who was previously selected as BBC Radio Scotland's Featured Artist of the Week, has described his approach to music production as providing a platform for others to express their views.

In an earlier interview, he explained that one of his favorite aspects of producing music was creating opportunities for people to discuss subjects of their choosing.